The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ENGINE room is where bulk Toyota AFL Fantasy points are scored. The players you select in your midfield make up the backbone of your squad that can set you up for success.

Last season, 20 of the top 25 averaging players were midfielders.

Whether they’re coming from disposals or laying tackles, the men in the middle are around the ball more and therefore have greater opportunity to score.

Tom Mitchell was at the top of the Fantasy tree in 2017 and 2018 when he topped the table for points scored. His ball-winning feats not only caught the eye of Fantasy coaches, but the umpires too, winning the Brownlow Medal in 2018.

The Hawthorn midfielder joined Roy, Calvin and Warnie to discuss his pre-season and whether he’ll be a great pick this year.

Mitchell also provides an update on how the Hawks are tracking and some of his colleagues at Ballmagnets, his free training app

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

0:40 - Roy has organised a ripping Fantasy Draft weekend for the Bacon Cup.

2:30 - Reports out of the Lions suggest Lachie Neale and Cam Rayner are looking like great Fantasy options.

5:40 - Scott Pendlebury is playing off half-back and taking in kick-ins.

8:50 - The two most popular midfielders in Fantasy Classic are rookies.

11:30 - Is Jack Steele worth the $1m asking price?

16:25 - "If he's there, he's there" - Calvin says if Matt Crouch is playing, you lock him in.

19:15 - Roy isn't confident on who he's got in the midfield of his Rollin' 22.

24:30 - Which midfielders with ownership of less than five per cent should you consider?

27:20 - DC from AFL Fantasy Hat Chat joins the show.

30:15 - Jy Simpkin is a smokey in DC's midfield.

35:30 - How many rookies does DC have on field?

39:00 - Ballmagnet Tom Mitchell jumps on the phone to chat Fantasy.

43:30 - How is James Worpel tracking as a potential Draft sleeper?

47:00 - Mitchell says Lachie Neale and Patrick Cripps are looking strong this pre-season.

48:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

50:50 - Which rookies can you safely play on your field?

55:20 - Is Adam Cerra an option?

58:40 - Elliot Yeo is looking like a great under-priced option.

