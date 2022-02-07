WEST Coast is trialling five players to fill up to three vacant list spots this pre-season, with WAFL sharpshooter Tyler Keitel among the new group to start pushing their cases on Monday.

The Eagles still have only one official list spot available for the Supplementary Selection Period, but expect to have at least two after the retirement of All-Australian defender Brad Sheppard.

That could swell to three depending on the next steps taken by leading goalkicker Jack Darling, who is yet to meet the requirements of the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

With Darling's availability in doubt, the Eagles are trialling Keitel as well as former Fremantle tall forward Hugh Dixon, who was delisted by the Dockers at the end of 2020.

Hugh Dixon celebrates his first goal during his AFL debut in round 23, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Keitel, 25, was considered a chance to land a list spot in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft after leading the WAFL with 70 goals in 19 games last season. He took part in match simulation on Monday and showed some impressive signs.

Dixon, who played one game for the Dockers in 2019 and played with WAFL team East Fremantle last season, will start with the club on Tuesday.

Former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica continues to train with the club but is working through an ankle complaint.

South Fremantle pair Tom Blechynden, a big-bodied midfielder, and Toby McQuilkin, a versatile defender, started official train-on stints on Monday.

Tom Blechynden hits the track during a West Coast training session on February 7, 2022. Picture: Kate Orme/WCE

They have replaced former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce and Claremont inside midfielder Logan Young, who remain eligible to win a vacant list spot.

It is understood the pair will have opportunities to train weekly as top-up players for match simulation and practice games.

The Eagles aren't expected to make any list decisions until early March, with the deadline to sign new rookies on March 9.

West Coast's Jack Darling chases the ball during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle will also have a vacant list spot ahead of the deadline next month, but the Dockers will first need to formalise retired midfield Luke Valente's shift to the inactive list.

The Dockers have bolstered their training numbers for recent training sessions with players from Peel Thunder, including Luke Polson and Roy George, taking part in match simulation.

Captain Nat Fyfe and David Mundy are closing in on full training this month but were pulled out for Monday's match practice, along with key forward Josh Treacy.

Wingman James Aish and small forward Liam Henry, who is aiming to move up the ground this season, were others who had light sessions and ran laps.

Key tall Brennan Cox returned to a defensive post in match simulation after starring as a goalkicker last week, standing opposed to Rory Lobb for the opening period of the match practice.