RICHMOND has appointed Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis as co-captains to replace three-time premiership skipper Trent Cotchin.

Cotchin stepped down as captain at the end of last season after being appointed the Tigers' captain ahead of the 2013 season.

He is the Tigers' longest serving skipper and has been succeeded by joint skippers, with Grimes and Nankervis taking on the shared mantle.

The club announced the decision on Monday and is the first time in club history Richmond has appointed co-captains.

Whilst Grimes had been one of the favourites to take over from Cotchin, Nankervis will be a surprising selection for some outside Punt Road, where he internally is highly regarded for his leadership.

Toby Nankervis at the Richmond photo day on February 11, 2022

The 30-year-old Grimes has been one of the Tigers' key pillars in its golden era, leading the defence throughout their run of three premierships in four seasons.

Nankervis was traded from Sydney to Richmond ahead of the Tigers' historic 2017 season and has been a crucial cog in its success, with the Tasmanian big man a rock in the middle of the ground.

"Dylan and Toby play football the way we think it should be played. They are tough, uncompromising, and team orientated," said coach Damien Hardwick, with the Tigers to announce their full leadership group later this week.

"It is fair to say we entered this decision expecting to end up with one captain, but it became clear to us after an exhaustive process that we had two fine leaders ready to represent and lead our football club.

"One thing we do value is the process itself and it's wonderful to be able to recognise these two fine young men. We are incredibly excited to see them lead us in 2022."