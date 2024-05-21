Rising Star nominee Kai Lohmann says he loves bringing the energy on and off the field and has plenty more goal celebrations up his sleeve

Kai Lohmann kicks a goal during the match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann says he has a few more goal celebrations up his sleeve.

The latest AFL Rising Star nominee kicked five goals in the Lions' thumping of Richmond on Saturday night, celebrating with all the joy and exuberance that has highlighted his breakthrough 2024 season.

Lohmann turned to the Gabba crowd, arms apart and nodding his head, after expertly bending through a first-quarter set shot, and then executed a running chest bump with Darcy Wilmot after nailing his fifth in the final quarter.

"I love celebrating," Lohmann said with a huge smile on Tuesday morning. "There's nothing cooler than people celebrating when they kick a nice goal.

"That's the young me coming out, and I don't think that'll ever change.

"I love celebrating, especially with 'Motty' (Wilmot), he's my favourite one. There's a few more to come, so stay tuned."

Although struggling to crack into Brisbane's dynamic forward line during his first two seasons, Lohmann extended his stay with the Lions despite interest from rival clubs.

And after starting the season as the substitute in three straight games, his infectious energy and vastly improved defensive intensity have been eye-catching in Brisbane's uptick in form.

"I'm always here to bring the energy and create a bit of fun and laughter around the group," Lohmann said.

"It's something I pride myself on.

"There's a lot of personalities here, Charlie (Cameron), 'McMorris' (Logan Morris) and 'Motty'.

"It's a fun group to be around and somewhere you can come in straight away and be yourself. I love bringing the energy … and feel like it's helped."

Lohmann said it was nice to win the round 10 nomination but was more focussed on remaining "level headed" and executing his role against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

"Sitting back and learning from players like Charlie (Cameron) and Lincoln (McCarthy) and players in front of you has made me a better player than just being thrown in the deep end," he said.

"Offence was my weapon going into the draft and I've really worked on the defensive side of my game over the last year or so.

"Pressure is something I go into the game trying to focus on. I feel like it gets me more involved from an offensive side as well.

"I'm glad I waited my turn and now I can try and play some good footy."