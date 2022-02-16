THE FORWARD line is of great interest this year. There are a couple of uber premiums at the top in Tim Taranto and Mitch Duncan, who both demonstrated stretches last year where they can match it with the best midfielders in the competition. After that, there is a huge number of under-priced options that you could throw a blanket over! Each has a compelling argument for selection, leaving some big decisions to be made because as a wise Trader once said … ‘This isn’t Pokemon, you can’t have them all’.

Here is my current Rollin’ 22 where I predict who will be the highest scoring forwards for the year.

Roy’s Rollin’ 22

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $904,000)

Mitch Duncan (FWD/MID, $841,000)

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $767,000)

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $707,000)

Adam Treloar (FWD/MID, $731,000)

Dustin Martin (FWD/MID, $682,000)

In the mix: Tarryn Thomas (FWD/MID, $681,000), Steele Sidebottom (FWD/MID, $741,000), Isaac Heeney (FWD, $639,000), Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $695,000), Chad Wingard (FWD/MID, $740,000)

There is plenty of value available for a lot less than the big boys. Here are some under-priced premiums to consider:



Dustin Martin (FWD/MID, $682,000) After recording his lowest average since his debut season, Dusty is now available for a bargain price. Following serious injury, he has come back lean and super fit which is bad news for opposition clubs, good news for us. Club insiders told my mate ‘Sauces’ that Dusty will be playing predominantly through the midfield and his current form is bringing back memories of 2017… yes, that’s the year he averaged 114.

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $639,000) The star Swan had a down year by his standards, averaging just 76 points per game, well down on the four years he has averaged about 88. Last year he finished the year as a midfielder and from all reports that is where he will be starting the season. He reminded us last year that he can still match it with the best following scores of 132 and 135 and we don’t need to be reminded what happened to Callum Mills' scoring once he was finally unleashed in the midfield.

In the mix: Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $707,000), Adam Treloar (FWD/MID, $731,000), Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $767,000)

Here are some bargain priced players to keep an eye on:

Cam Rayner (FWD, $396,000) I know ‘everyone’ is apparently burning up the track this time of year, but Rayner really is, ‘Sauces’ told me! Many coaches had the former No.1 pick earmarked for a breakout prior to his ACL injury, but now he is available for less money and he is in career-best condition. The word is he has also transitioned into a much larger midfield role on the back of his improved aerobic capacity.

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $387,000) A move to Fremantle is just what Brodie needed to get back to the top of his game. There is plenty of talk about him running through the midfield and off the wings which could see him push the numbers he produced in 2019 when he averaged 88, including a high of 142.

In the mix: Jade Gresham (FWD/MID, $509,000), Daniel Rioli (DEF/FWD, $469,000), Zak Butters (FWD, $639,000)

Will Brodie at Fremantle training on January 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

There are a number of rookies putting their hand up for selection this pre-season, I think there is room for one on the ground in the forward line.

Elijah Hollands (FWD/MID, $190,000) The former No.7 pick was considered a strong chance of going No.1 before suffering an ACL injury in his draft year. After playing some VFL games at the end of last year, Hollands told The Traders on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast that he has had a flawless pre-season and we interpreted that as ‘lock and load!’

Ely Smith (FWD/MID, $190,000) The big-bodied 21-year-old was the Lions' first pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, so many of us have been anticipating selecting him in our teams for quite a while. His chances for an early game look promising after a snapshot of the Lions' probable magnet board was released with Smith featuring in the midfield rotation.

In the mix: Will Kelly (FWD/DWF, $191,000)

Here is my current forward line-up:

