DO YOU follow the crowd and play it safe? Or are you the kind of Fantasy coach who likes to go out on a limb?

Some coaches are always on the hunt for a unique option or a POD (player of difference). This player makes their team remarkably different to everyone else's and if they can find the right piece to fit the puzzle, then they'll have the jump of the rest of the competition.

This player doesn't need to be a random ‘out there' selection, however, they can be a calculated pick that could be a complete game changer.

JARRYD LYONS (MID, $982,000)

CLUB: Brisbane

2021 AVG: 117.1

Projected average: 119

Ownership: 2 per cent

Lyons is top dollar, but so is Jack Macrae who currently sits in 18 per cent of Fantasy teams. Lyons will never be tagged and over the course of 2021, he took his game to a whole new level, so why are people thinking he will slow down? Although he is priced at his average of 117, you could argue that he will be even better than that based on the fact he averaged 124 after his bye and 133 in his last five.

Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons gets a handball away against Geelong in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR ADAMS (MID, $846,000)

CLUB: Collingwood

2021 AVG: 100.9

Projected average: 110

Ownership: 3 per cent

Durability is always a concern with Adams, but Collingwood's No.1 midfielder is fit and firing. Adams averaged an adjusted 114 in 2020 which is an average he has achieved before. Injuries are the only thing that holds him back, like they did at the start of 2021. However, Adams came home strongly, averaging 108 after his bye which is what he could reach again. All reports are positive out of the Collingwood camp so expect this inside bull to bounce back and with only 3 per cent of coaches on board, he's a 'POD' worth considering.

Taylor Adams in action during a Collingwood training session on January 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIEL RICH (DEF, $823,000)

CLUB: Brisbane

2021 AVG: 98.1

Projected average: 102

Ownership: 4 per cent

Daniel Rich is the 'Kick-in King'. He grabbed the ball 141 times last year to bring the ball back into play where he played on out of the square 94 per cent of the time to claim an extra kick. These important three points makes a massive difference and it's no surprise that Rich lead the League in kicks last year. Grant Birchall took the second-most kick-ins (72) for the Lions last year and off the back of his retirement, Rich could be even better. He scored five 100-plus scores in his final seven games of the year and is currently a player sliding under the radar.

Daniel Rich poses during Brisbane's official photo day on February 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHAD WINGARD (MID/FWD, $740,000)

CLUB: Hawthorn

2021 AVG: 88.3

Projected average: 93

Ownership: 2 per cent

If the Hawks use Wingard in the middle, then get ready to see his best Fantasy season. Towards the end of last year, Wingard found himself with more midfield time and attending plenty of centre-bounce attendances (CBAs). This saw him average 115 in his last four games. Durability and role are huge factors for Wingard's success. However, he is a unique name you should be monitoring this pre-season.

Hawthorn's Chad Wingard celebrates a goal against Richmond in R23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CALEB DANIEL (DEF, $729,000)

CLUB: Western Bulldogs

2021 AVG: 86.9

Projected average: 93

Ownership: 4 per cent

Daniel had some scores at the start of last year that destroyed the season of some of his Fantasy coaches. However, from round six we got a true indication of what he can achieve as he averaged 91 for the remainder of the year which supports his average of 94 back in 2019. If he can steal a few more kick-ins off Bailey Dale, then another average in the mid-90s is not out of the question.

Western Bulldogs star Caleb Daniel is tackled by Port Adelaide's Robbie Gray in R23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PATRICK DANGERFIELD (MID, $728,000)

CLUB: Geelong

2021 AVG: 86.8

Projected average: 98

Ownership: 3 per cent

OK, hear me out … leading into 2021 Dangerfield had averaged 111.3 across the last five seasons. He managed just 13 games last year and therefore sits dramatically under-priced. Even though he is turning 32 this year, he is still one of Geelong's main midfielders and will be used that way, just like in the AFL finals where he attended 75 per cent of the team's CBAs.

Patrick Dangerfield poses during Geelong's official photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REILLY O'BRIEN (RUC, $723,000)

CLUB: Adelaide

2021 AVG: 86.2

Projected average: 95

Ownership: 5 per cent

Unbelievable … only five per cent of coaches are on the ROB Train! After a slow start last season, O'Brien finally got going in his last 10 games to average 95. We must forgive and forget about his start to last year and move on. He is entering his fifth season and prior to 2021, he had averaged 108 and 96. Fantasy coaches always look for value in the ruck department and O'Brien is staring you right in the face. He has plenty of upside and is Adelaide's sole ruckman with the capabilities of averaging triple figures.

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien contests against Port Adelaide's Charlie Dixon in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES WORPEL (MID, $661,000)

CLUB: Hawthorn

2021 AVG: 78.8

Projected average: 92

Ownership: 1 per cent

After averaging 99 and 97 leading into last season, what happened to Worpel and why did his average drop by 20 points? The damage was done in the first six games where the 23-year-old only averaged 63. From that point onwards he averaged 88 across the games he wasn't injured. Hawthorn's new coach Sam Mitchell is looking to develop this younger group and this under-priced gun ticks all the boxes.

James Worpel in action during Hawthorn's intraclub on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ZAC WILLIAMS (DEF, $600,000)

CLUB: Carlton

2021 AVG: 71.5

Projected average: 86

Ownership: 2 per cent

Zac Williams was hot property this time last year… and in 2022 he's even cheaper. In his first five games last year, Carlton used Williams on the ball. However, from round nine he didn't attend one CBA and averaged 74 in his remaining games. A recent injury to Sam Walsh though has certainly thrown a spanner into the works. So where does this now place Williams, who averaged a career-high 93 at the Giants in 2019. His pre-season role is certainly one to monitor and after a full year at his new club, surely Williams can get back to his best. His teammate George Hewett (DEF/MID, $537,000) is another unique option who sits in just 4 per cent of teams. He loves midfield minutes and might receive them early in Carlton's season.

Zac Williams at Carlton training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FINN MAGINNESS (MID/FWD, $311,000)

CLUB: Hawthorn

2021 AVG: 28

Projected average: 63

Ownership: 3 per cent

Maginness averaged 66 in the VFL last year and as we heard on one of our recent Traders podcasts, Tom Mitchell is singing his praises saying he "could have a breakout season". Maginness only played two games last year and wore the medical-sub vest in his first game but played a full game the week after for 52 points. With high ownership of around 25 per cent, coaches are all in on players like Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $387,000) and Cam Rayner (FWD, $396,000). However, maybe Maginness could be a cheaper and a better option. A massive pre-season watch!