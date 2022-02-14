YOUR AFL Fantasy draft bible is HERE.

With the draft format growing every year, this season we have beefed up our offering with the ability to customise more components of your league.

From team sizes to points system to including additional stats categories and even having the option of becoming a Keeper League, we have put the power back in your hands to make your league everything you want it to be.

You can read all about the new features and more in this year's monster AFL Fantasy Draft Kit.

Plus, for those players looking for an extra edge we're offering the Ultimate Spreadsheet for free! This spreadsheet has every single player's stats and is fully sortable. Make sure you have this document handy to get one up on your mates on draft day.

The 30-page guide aims to help you rise above the pressure of draft day and make every selection count with stats and advice directly from AFL Fantasy HQ.

Strategy, tips, sleepers and busts are covered as well as our positional rankings.

In the biggest and best Draft Kit we’ve produced, the top 80 defenders, 100 midfielders, 24 rucks and 80 forwards are ranked to give you the information to make a wise selection when it’s your turn.

Complete with statistics from the past three seasons this document is your best friend on draft day.

We've also got the top 50 in a range of different stat categories and the super important Fantasy numbers from last year's draftees.

There's also a recap of our 10-coach draft that was completed by some self-proclaimed Fantasy experts from Fantasy HQ as well as Champion Data’s Fantasy Freako and former West Coast premiership player Will Schofield.

See how the draft panned out, pick-by-pick and hear from each coach about the team that they’ll take into 2021.

