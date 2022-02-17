IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The two gun mids who 'make each other so much better when they're on song'
- This injured superstar is now the 'specimen that an AFL player wants to look like'
- 'The transformation in him has been incredible … potentially in the best shape of his career'
- 'He may have already had three Brownlows' if he hadn't been suspended in 2014
- Exciting news for Adelaide fans as veteran ball-magnet nears full fitness
0:00 – The best 'Batman and Robin' combinations in the AFL
3:20 – Nat Fyfe might be 'in the best shape of his career'
5:09 – A third Brownlow would be the rarest of feats if Nat Fyfe can manage it
6:08 – Near misses for would-be triple Brownlow medallists
8:37 – Is Fyfe still in the conversation as the best player in the AFL?
11:25 – Harrison Petty's round one doubt
13:35 – Matt Crouch nears full fitness