Jack Macrae and Marcus Bontempelli celebrate during the round 10 clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The two gun mids who 'make each other so much better when they're on song'

- This injured superstar is now the 'specimen that an AFL player wants to look like'

- 'The transformation in him has been incredible … potentially in the best shape of his career'

- 'He may have already had three Brownlows' if he hadn't been suspended in 2014

- Exciting news for Adelaide fans as veteran ball-magnet nears full fitness

In this episode ...

0:00 – The best 'Batman and Robin' combinations in the AFL

3:20 – Nat Fyfe might be 'in the best shape of his career'

5:09 – A third Brownlow would be the rarest of feats if Nat Fyfe can manage it

6:08 – Near misses for would-be triple Brownlow medallists

8:37 – Is Fyfe still in the conversation as the best player in the AFL?

11:25 – Harrison Petty's round one doubt

13:35 – Matt Crouch nears full fitness