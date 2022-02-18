WEST Coast could turn to gun key defender Tom Barrass to help patch up its ravaged forward line after sending the premiership backman into attack in Friday night's intraclub hitout.

It was regular forward Jake Waterman who showed he could be the most valuable cover for the Eagles' missing stars, however, after an impressive three-goal performance.

Trialling tall forward options was a key aspect of Friday night's internal trial, with the likelihood of 2021 leading goalkicker Jack Darling starting the season growing remote as he resists complying with the AFL's COVID vaccine policy.

Jake Waterman gets his kick away during West Coast's intraclub match on Friday, February 18, 2022. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

The Eagles will also be without premiership half-forward Jamie Cripps (pectoral), while young star Oscar Allen is in a moonboot after a stress-related foot injury.

Train-on prospects Tyler Keitel and Hugh Dixon were given the opportunity to push their claims for a list spot, with Keitel booting two first-quarter goals and taking an impressive contested mark.

Barrass went forward after quarter time and had an immediate impact, taking a strong pack mark. He pushed up the ground well and was a consistent option for his team to play through.

The 26-year-old finished with one goal and was part of what appeared to be a first-choice forward line when the 'probables' and 'possibles' were delineated through the middle stages.

Feels like 33 degrees out here. pic.twitter.com/BKP5TGpl6n — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) February 18, 2022

With Barrass redeployed, impressive youngster Harry Edwards held down a key defensive post alongside Jeremy McGovern, with third tall Josh Rotham in good touch after a strong pre-season.



The Eagles were dealt fresh injury concerns, with recruit Sam Petrevski-Seton injuring his left leg early in a heavy collision and limping from the ground with the help of trainers.

Mature-age draftee Greg Clark, who did not take part, also appears out of contention for an early debut after emerging from the rooms at half time with his right arm in a sling.

Nic Naitanui in action during the Eagles' intraclub on February 18, 2022. Picture: @WestCoastEagles Twitter

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo played the first half before completing his own running session around the boundary, with ruckman Nic Naitanui and champion forward Josh Kennedy also rested after the first two quarters.

Jamaine Jones was impressive in the midfield and kicked one of the standout goals of the match from 50m after a piercing run through the midfield. Jack Petruccelle booted two goals and was also given midfield minutes.



Star midfielder Tim Kelly was prominent throughout and pushed forward regularly, while prized draftee Campbell Chesser played on a wing with stints onball, impressing for periods and kicking nicely inside 50.

Tim Kelly celebrates a goal during West Coast's intraclub match on Friday, February 18, 2022. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

Former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce was hard at the contest and won his share of the ball as he fights for selection in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Rookie Draft.