Campbell Chesser clutches his ankle during an the practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been another massive blow on the eve of the season with Dom Sheed ruled out for half the season and prized draftee Campbell Chesser facing an extended stint on the sidelines.

But there is better news for Elliot Yeo, who should be available in the early rounds of the season after confirmation he had suffered a calf/Achilles tendon injury in Friday night's practice match against Fremantle.

Sheed has fallen victim to syndesmosis after being pinned in a tackle during the first quarter, limping from the ground and quickly having ice applied to his left ankle.

The premiership hero will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the first half of the season, while Chesser is facing a similar timeframe on the sidelines.

Dom Sheed leaves the field during a practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Chesser, who was making a convincing run towards round one selection, suffered bone and ligament damage to his left foot after landing awkwardly in a marking contest.



"Unfortunately for Dom his left leg was twisted underneath him in a tackle in the first five minutes of the game on Friday and he will need surgery on his syndesmosis," football manager Gavin Bell said.

"Really disappointing as well for Campbell to suffer a long-term injury in his first game for the club after a promising few months since he joined training.

"He has some ligament and cartilage damage to his ankle that we are continuing to assess but he is likely to miss at least the first half of the season."

While dual club champion Yeo has escaped more serious damage, his absence extends the Eagles' already lengthy injury list three weeks from round one.

"Elliot strained his calf and we expect him to progress back from that to return to play in about a month," Bell said.

West Coast's Elliot Yeo on the bench during a practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Adam Simpson feared all three injuries could be serious when he spoke after the hit-out, which was called to an end seven minutes early in the final term.

"They don't look great and they all need scans. All are lower leg injuries," Simpson said.

"We're having a bad run at the moment. We'll see [how serious they are] but we're holding out hope, put it that way.

"We were really disappointing and then we lost a couple of players, but we're not making that an excuse for a poor performance."

Midfielder Connor West joined teammates on the track on Monday but was restricted to handball drills with a trainer after developing some plantar fascia soreness.

The injuries have reduced West Coast to 24 available players on its list as it battles extensive injuries and the continued absence of Jack Darling, who is yet to adhere to the AFL's Health and Safety Protocols.

Captain Luke Shuey (hamstring), Oscar Allen (foot) Jamie Cripps (torn pectoral muscle), Liam Duggan (knee) and Tom Cole (ankle) are also unavailable.