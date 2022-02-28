BRISBANE will fly to Melbourne a day early to prepare for Friday night's AAMI Community Series match against the Western Bulldogs as the Queensland floods wreak havoc on the club.

The Lions' training base at Yeronga is metres under water following the four-day deluge, leaving both men's and women's teams without anywhere to train.

After missing a training session on Monday, the men will fly out on Wednesday morning to complete a session in Melbourne later that afternoon.

Gotta love this from @MitchRobinson05



At 11.30pm last night, Robbo helped a stranded neighbour push her car to higher ground! We hope you're keeping safe out there Brisbane ?? pic.twitter.com/GLe8jueTRu — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) February 28, 2022

They will then do their 'captain's run' on Thursday before playing on Friday.

The Gabba is due to host a Sheffield Shield cricket match this week and is unaccessible, as it always is for the Lions until the week of round one.

How the women's program - based at Yeronga and including the office of CEO Bree Brock - copes with the flood impact is a little less clear.

After kicking an AFLW record score in defeating West Coast on Sunday afternoon, the Lions returned to Brisbane only to stay in a city hotel as flood waters had cut off access to their cars at the airport.

They are due to play North Melbourne at Maroochydore – also under water - on Sunday.

Rain stopped in that region in the past 24 hours.

Brisbane is unsure how it will conduct training this week, with most fields around the city either under water or heavily affected.