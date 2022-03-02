HAWTHORN youngster Lachlan Bramble will miss at least the opening round of the season after injuring his foot during a practice game against Collingwood on Friday.

Scans this week confirmed that the 23-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

The club has not put a timeline on Bramble's return.

The midfielder joined the Hawks during last year's pre-season supplementary selection period and was one of few shining lights late in the season, playing 10 games and averaging just over 18 disposals.

Meanwhile, Jai Serong and Daniel Howe will also be unavailable to play in the AAMI Community Series against Richmond on Saturday after they both suffered a concussion during last week's game.

Jai Serong during Hawthorn's intraclub on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In better news for the Hawks, Luke Breust is expected to make a return on the weekend after progressing through the concussion protocols.

Chad Wingard is also set to be available for the match following a short stint on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Jarman Impey continues his recovery, but is unlikely to be ready for round one, while Changkuoth Jiath returned to game play this week at training as he looks to make a return early in the season.

Hawthorn will take on the Tigers at Devonport Oval on Saturday at 1.10pm.