WEST Coast has signed former Fremantle forward Hugh Dixon as a rookie for 2022 as it manages an "unprecedented" injury crisis.

Dixon, who booted two goals in last Friday's practice game against the Dockers, has replaced Brad Sheppard on the list after the popular defender's retirement due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Coach Adam Simpson said Dixon, who will play likely play in Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash against the Dockers, could even play in the season-opener against Gold Coast.

The 23-year-old was declared the Eagles' best player against the Dockers after providing a marking target in attack and helping in the ruck late in the game.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to their remaining Supplementary Selection Period spot, with former Richmond midfielder Patrick Naish arriving at the club on Thursday to start a training block.

Naish is also likely to feature in Sunday's final competitive hit-out, with West Coast's list of healthy players severely depleted.

Dixon is set to play an important role in the side due to Darling's unavailability and a foot injury to Oscar Allen.

Darling has been absent from the club since January 21 after failing to fulfil the AFL's COVID-19 vaccine protocols.

If Darling continues to refuse to be vaccinated he could be placed on West Coast's inactive list on reduced pay, or even delisted.

Fremantle took Dixon with pick No.44 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, but his one and only game came in round 23, 2019 when he booted one goal from eight disposals in a loss to Port Adelaide.

The 197cm forward can also play in the ruck, and West Coast values his versatility.

"We have been impressed with Hugh's approach to winning a place on our list and he could not have done any more to convince us that he deserves this chance," national recruiting and list manager Rohan O'Brien said.

"He was among our best in the practice game last Friday night and we think he has a lot to offer.

"He turned 23 just last week, has been in the system previously and understands the demands at the elite level.

Former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica, former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce and former Richmond midfielder Patrick Naish will train with West Coast over the next week as they push to secure a berth in the squad.

Naish, the son of former Richmond and Port Adelaide forward Chris, played nine senior games with the Tigers, six of them last year.