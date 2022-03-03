CARLTON is set to keep its one remaining list position free for the upcoming NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, rather than sign a replacement under pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

AFL.com.au understands the Blues informed train-on players Tyreece Leiu, Josh Cripps and Michael Lewis of their decision on Thursday afternoon, ahead of next Wednesday's SSP deadline.

The trio had been vying for the spot vacated on the club's list by veteran defender Liam Jones, who retired unexpectedly late last year after failing to comply with the AFL's vaccination policy.

Cripps and Lewis had played in a practice match for the club's VFL affiliate side against Casey earlier in the day, while Leiu has been absent for the last month after hurting his foot in training.

Michael Lewis spoils during a NAB League match on July 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lewis and Leiu are both set to remain at Ikon Park, having already committed to play for the club's VFL team for the upcoming season. Cripps, the brother of Blues captain Patrick, had arrived from WAFL outfit East Fremantle.

A total of six players have been signed under SSP rules this year, including Tex Wanganeen (Essendon), Nick Martin (Essendon), James Tsitas (Gold Coast), Jack Hayes (St Kilda), Paddy McCartin (Sydney) and Hugh Dixon (West Coast).

The SSP deadline falls next Wednesday, March 9.