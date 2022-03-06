St Kilda's Hunter Clark shakes hands with Essendon's Dyson Heppell after an AAMI Community Series match on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA pair Jack Billings and Hunter Clark will miss at least the first month of the season due to injuries sustained against Essendon on Saturday.

Billings left the field early with a hamstring complaint, while Clark came off second-best in a collision with Bomber Darcy Parish.

Clark will undergo surgery after spraining the AC joint in his shoulder, with Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean saying the young gun may be missing for several weeks.

"Hunter and Jack will both miss at least a month of football," Chief Operating Officer Simon Lethlean said.

"For Hunter, it could be up to six weeks, we’ll just have to see how quickly he comes back after surgery.

"Injuries at this time of year are disappointing, but it’s a long season and we will give Hunter and Jack the time they require to get back to their best."

It's the latest blow to St Kilda's personnel stocks, with ruck Paddy Ryder unlikely to be available for round one due to an Achilles complaint, and midfield gun Zak Jones taking time away from the game due to personal reasons.

There is also uncertainty as to the status of Dan Hannebery, who didn't play in any pre-season matches.