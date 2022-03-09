West Coast's Hugh Dixon congratulates Patrick Naish after his goal against Fremantle in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

WEST COAST has added three new players to its list ahead of round one, signing former Docker Luke Strnadica, ex-Lion Tom Joyce and hard-running former Tiger Patrick Naish.

Joyce and Naish impressed in the Eagles' narrow AAMI Community Series loss to Fremantle on Sunday, while the 203cm Strnadica will give extra support to Nic Naitanui and Bailey Williams.

The Eagles made space for the trio on their list on Tuesday night when defender Tom Cole and first-round draftee Campbell Chesser were moved to the inactive list after suffering long-term ankle injuries in the past fortnight.

West Coast had already added former Fremantle forward Hugh Dixon to its list last week as a Supplemental Selection Period signing.

Patrick Naish staked his claim to be picked up by the Eagles before next week's deadline with this exceptional finish

Eagles list manager Rohan O'Brien said the spate of recent injuries had prompted the club to sign the trio just ahead of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

"We have obviously received an unusually high number of long-term injuries in the last few weeks and we needed to navigate a way through that to offer greater depth in a number of areas," list and recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien said.

"So we placed Campbell Chesser and Tom Cole on the inactive list because they are likely to be sidelined for the next four to six months. They are both important players in the short and long term and we need to act in their best interests and give them time to recover appropriately.

"That also means we are able to provide opportunities for Luke Strnadica, Tom Joyce and Patrick Naish which is exciting. All three have been most impressive through this period with both their attitude and application and it is great to offer them another chance."