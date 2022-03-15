RICHMOND draftee Josh Gibcus will make his AFL debut in front of an expected crowd of 80,000 fans at the MCG on Thursday night.

He will likely be joined by co-captains Dylan Grimes, who is making a rapid recovery from thumb surgery, and Toby Nankervis, despite the ruckman only set to emerge from health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick told Gibcus and his teammates the news on Tuesday morning before speaking to reporters at Punt Road Oval.

Gibcus, an athletic 196cm defender with a strong intercept marking game, was selected at No.9 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

"There’s nothing more exciting than when you add a new face," Hardwick told the players.

"It’s exciting, first and foremost, for Josh and his family, but it’s exciting for us as a team.

"We’re very fortunate to have first-gamers come in and make an immediate contribution.

"Look forward to it, mate. Just bring your strengths, that’s all you’ve gotta do."

