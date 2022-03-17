Nick Daicos looks on during Collingwood's official photo day on March 1. Picture: AFL Photos

LET’S GO! After a long pre-season, AFL Fantasy has officially begun. Over the course of the next two days, as each games starts, players in your team will be gradually locked away. Therefore, it more important than even to be across all the information as teams are finalised.

It’s not too late

Even though two games are finished, there is plenty of time to sign up and create your team right now. The Traders created a team with the players remaining. You can start today using this as a starting point. So message your mates, create a league and join in the fun.

Top scorers so far

Bailey Smith (MID, $733,000) – 154pts

– 154pts Christian Petracca (MID, $930,000) – 142pts

– 142pts Matthew Kennedy (MID, $720,000) – 122pts

– 122pts Jack Macrae (MID, $972,000) – 120pts

– 120pts Patrick Cripps (MID, $686,000) – 112pts

With two games already done and dusted, there have been some massive scores from players who are now locked into teams.

Best of the cash cows named

At this stage of the year, any rookie or player named under $300k is a bonus. After teams dropped Thursday night, we have a few green dots with their hand up to be a starter in your team.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out NOW

IMPORTANT NOTE: Players who have been named in Sunday teams are not yet in the best-22. These squads will be reduced to the final-22 on Friday 5:00pm AEDT. It’s also worth noting that players who will be used as the medical sub are done so from the players listed as the 'emergencies'.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) – Kangaroos

Named: forward pocket

AAMI score: 78 (72 per cent TOG)

The verdict: His ownership of 59 per cent is still too low. If you’re not on board, you’re missing out.

Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) – Collingwood

Named: Half-back

AAMI score: 99 (87 per cent TOG)

The verdict: Easiest decision ever… pay up and lock him in right now and at the end of the season you can say you owned the 2022 NAB Rising Star.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round one Roy, Calvin and Warnie give their last minute tips for the rolling lockout this weekend

Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $280,000) – Adelaide

Named: forward pocket

AAMI score: 90 (78 per cent TOG)

The verdict: Despite playing on Sunday, the Crows have already announced that they will debut their prized recruit. He’s had a stunning pre-season and will play many games this year.

Paddy McCartin (DEF/FWD, $271,000) – Sydney

Named: Back pocket

AAMI score: 56 (91 per cent TOG)

The verdict: The former No.1 pick hasn’t played a game for 1351 days and returns on Saturday to take on the Giants. He won’t have massive scores but looks set in their best-22 and is one of only two cheap options in defence.

Joshua Ward (MID, $271,000) – Hawthorn

Named: on the wing

AAMI score: 91 (67 per cent TOG)

The verdict: He sits as M8 in most midfields and rightfully so. He’ll play plenty of games this year and as we saw in his AAMI game, he can score when given the opportunity.

Brady Hough (MID, $230,000) – West Coast

Named: in the squad (already confirmed)

AAMI score: 65 (83 per cent TOG)

The verdict: The Eagles injury concerns have opened the door for Hough who could play quite a few games early. Pay up for this bench option who could even be your M8 if needed.

Brady Hough in action during the AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $190,000) – Essendon

Named: Centre-half forward

AAMI score: 51 (80 per cent TOG)

The verdict: An ankle injury to Harry Jones has opened the door for the 19-year-old to make his debut. Jones will miss the 'early rounds' so for now Baldwin is a lock on your bench.

Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $190,000) – Geelong

Named: full back

AAMI score: 70 (91 per cent TOG)

The verdict: What a gift ... a bench defender! In a position that is running thin, De Koning is a savour and should be sitting on the bench in your backline.

Nic Martin (FWD, $190,000) – Essendon

Named: on the Essendon bench

AAMI score: 57 (42 per cent TOG)

The verdict: Limited time in the AMMI didn’t stop Martin from finding plenty of the ball. Job security is his only concern but he has the chance to hold, as he has been fast tracked into the team after being picked up as an SSP.

Essendon's Nick Martin in action against St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $190,000) – St Kilda

Named: on the St Kilda bench

AAMI score: 57 (42 per cent TOG)

The verdict: An easy bench ruck option, especially with Paddy Ryder currently out.

Some other players under $300k to consider: Tyson Stengle (FWD, $298,000), Tristian Xerri (FWD, $281,000), Angus Sheldrick (MID, $256,000), Connor MacDonald (MID, $240,000), Jake Soligo (MID, $220,000), Mitch Owens (MID, $226,000), Jackson Mead (MID, $190,000).

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out NOW

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6.15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most selected

Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) – 62%

– 62% Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) – 59%

– 59% Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $795,000) – 48%

– 48% Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000) – 48%

– 48% Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $280,000) – 47%

It is no surprise to see the two future stars headlining the most selected players of 2022. Both Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) and Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) have had amazing pre-seasons and deserve to be at the very top. Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000) features in nearly half of the teams and after he scored 101 in his AAMI Community Series game, he became an easy pick for some coaches.

Calvin's Captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jack Steele v Collingwood

After scoring 157 against Collingwood last year, Steele must be at the top of the list. Collingwood gave up heaps of points of the Giants in their pre-season match where four midfielders averaged 121 against them.

No. 2 – Andrew Brayshaw v Adelaide

The Crows gave up plenty of points last year as Brayshaw discovered scoring 111 and 132 against them in his most recent encounters.

No. 3 – Touk Miller v West Coast

Touk is a beast and scored the most points of 2021. However, he opened his account against the eagles in round one last year and only managed 68. Ignore that though! He’ll be massive.

No. 4 – Ollie Wines v Brisbane

Wines scored 126 against the Lions last year and in their AAMI games, they let Macrae (143) do as he pleased.

No. 5 – Zach Merrett v Geelong

Geelong can be tough, but this might be a thing of the past. Merrett scored 143 against them last year and is set to explode again.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.