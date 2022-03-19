Jeremy Cameron taken to hospital during round one, 2022. Picture: screenshot

GEELONG is sweating on the results of scans after star forward Jeremy Cameron was taken to hospital during the Cats' thumping of Essendon.

The 28-year-old collided with Bombers defender Jayden Laverde during the first quarter at the MCG on Saturday and both players pulled up sore.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Cameron attempted to remain on the field but came off the ground and never returned.

Geelong believed Cameron suffered a hip pointer injury but the former GWS ace was struggling to breathe in the Cats' rooms, indicating a possible internal injury to his rib or lungs.

He was taken to hospital midway through the final quarter as Geelong cantered to a massive victory over the Bombers.

"He seemed to be OK," Cats coach Chris Scott said.

"His knock was to the body so there's no concussion issue there.

"Jeremy just couldn't get going.

"We were prepared to wait as long as possible but he was just going downhill and not improving.

"We've sent him off for a precautionary scan but the feedback I've got is they're comfortable he's OK.

"It was sort of a body shot and somewhere between the chest and the hip so the scan is to double check the internal status."

It was a frustrating start for Cameron in his second season at Geelong after his 2021 campaign was frequently interrupted by hamstring issues.

Cameron wasn't the only Geelong player to suffer an injury during the 66-point win, with young tall Sam De Koning to enter the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

It was a dirty day for the Bombers, with ruckman Sam Draper facing a nervous wait to learn if he is cited by the match review officer after appearing to strike Geelong big man Esava Ratugolea.

"That wasn't an indication of what we've been doing throughout pre-season and how we've been training," Bombers coach Ben Rutten said of his team's performance.

"It was a long way off anywhere near our best footy and it was kind of across the board and I probably didn't see it coming."

Rutten praised the effort of first-gamer Nic Martin, who starred with five goals and 27 touches.

"He was fantastic. He's still got a lot of improvement in him, but his strengths of being able to finish and his running ability was fantastic. It was a shining light for us throughout the day," he said.