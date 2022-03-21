Richmond players leave the MCG after their loss to Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- There were plenty of injuries out of round one, but none were more disappointing than THIS one

- Once a mighty midfield, it is now showing signs of not being able to keep up to speed with the absolute best

- Tigers have 'a lot of work to do, and a lot of their players are going to need to get back into form'

- Stuart Dew's future is 'absolutely linked' to what this Sun gun can do this year

- Michael Voss, and zoom coaching: 'I hope the wifi is pretty good at Marvel Stadium'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Dion Prestia's injury

3:25 – Riley Collier-Dawkins couldn't force his way into the side in round one

4:40 – Trent Cotchin needs a bigger role in Prestia's absence

6:17 – What the Tigers must do to climb back up into contention

8:20 – Other key round one injuries

10:48 – Stuart Dew is excited for the future

13:50 – The two midfielders leading the way for the Suns

16:08 – Jack Macrae re-signs: Was there even one per cent doubt?

17:14 – The coaching dynamics when the head coach has COVID