IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- There were plenty of injuries out of round one, but none were more disappointing than THIS one
- Once a mighty midfield, it is now showing signs of not being able to keep up to speed with the absolute best
- Tigers have 'a lot of work to do, and a lot of their players are going to need to get back into form'
- Stuart Dew's future is 'absolutely linked' to what this Sun gun can do this year
- Michael Voss, and zoom coaching: 'I hope the wifi is pretty good at Marvel Stadium'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Dion Prestia's injury
3:25 – Riley Collier-Dawkins couldn't force his way into the side in round one
4:40 – Trent Cotchin needs a bigger role in Prestia's absence
6:17 – What the Tigers must do to climb back up into contention
8:20 – Other key round one injuries
10:48 – Stuart Dew is excited for the future
13:50 – The two midfielders leading the way for the Suns
16:08 – Jack Macrae re-signs: Was there even one per cent doubt?
17:14 – The coaching dynamics when the head coach has COVID