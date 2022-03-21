Logan McDonald celebrates a goal with teammates during the AAMI Community Series match between Sydney and North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

EMERGING key forward Logan McDonald has inked a two-year contract extension, committing him to Sydney until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Selected by Sydney with the No.4 draft pick in 2020, McDonald was one of three Swans to make their AFL debut in round one, 2021, for that year's season-opening boilover against Brisbane.



Since then, the 19-year-old has kicked nine goals from eight appearances in the red and white.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McDonald kicks first career goal with booming finish 2020 No.4 pick Logan McDonald has opened his goalkicking account in the AFL with this long-range goal

McDonald said he's thrilled to recommit to the club.

"The Sydney Swans is the only place I ever wanted to be. This is a great club, and I am grateful to be able to commit for another couple of years," he said.

Originally from Western Australia, McDonald admits it was initially a little daunting moving his life across the country at a young age, but he says the transition was made easy thanks to the Swans' culture.



"Ever since I walked through the doors, I've loved every minute of it," McDonald said.



