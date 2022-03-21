EMERGING key forward Logan McDonald has inked a two-year contract extension, committing him to Sydney until at least the end of the 2024 season.
Selected by Sydney with the No.4 draft pick in 2020, McDonald was one of three Swans to make their AFL debut in round one, 2021, for that year's season-opening boilover against Brisbane.
>> CHECK OUT THE LATEST INSIDE TRADING HERE
Since then, the 19-year-old has kicked nine goals from eight appearances in the red and white.
McDonald said he's thrilled to recommit to the club.
"The Sydney Swans is the only place I ever wanted to be. This is a great club, and I am grateful to be able to commit for another couple of years," he said.
Originally from Western Australia, McDonald admits it was initially a little daunting moving his life across the country at a young age, but he says the transition was made easy thanks to the Swans' culture.
GULDEN YEARS Rising gun lock away
"Ever since I walked through the doors, I've loved every minute of it," McDonald said.
More to come