EXCITING youngster Errol Gulden has extended his commitment to Sydney until at least the end of 2024, signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 19-year-old Sydney Academy product had a standout debut season in 2021, finishing with 18 games and booting 14 goals, while also picking up a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in the process.

Gulden said he loved the club and was thrilled to be playing in the red and white.

"It's extremely exciting and incredibly humbling to get another couple of years here," Gulden said.

"Ever since I walked through the doors 12 months ago everyone has been really welcoming. I've loved every second of my experience and I'm excited to continue my career here."



Gulden made an impact in his debut game for the Swans, delivering a three-goal haul in Sydney's victory over Brisbane in round one. The small forward credits the Swans' Academy with preparing him for footy at the elite level, and said he's looking forward to another year of improving his craft.

"The QBE Academy provided me with a lot of tools to play AFL, and I believe that helped me get my start early last year. It gives you an insight into the AFL program and the day-to-day life of a professional footballer. I built a lot of great relationships at the club before I had even made the senior list, which helped make my transition into AFL a lot easier," Gulden said.

"I took a lot of confidence out of last year. I was pinching myself every time I ran out on the field and even still today at the club, when I see the names on the lockers of the players that I get to play alongside – the likes of Josh Kennedy, Dane Rampe, Lance Franklin – to be playing footy with those names is really special. I'm really looking forward to the 2022 season."

Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said he was looking forward to seeing Gulden continue to learn and grow.

"Errol has enjoyed an impressive start to his career and has quickly shown an ability to perform at an elite level. He is a quality young man with an exceptional work ethic and is always looking to improve. As a graduate of our Academy, we are proud of the way he has quickly transitioned into senior football and are excited to see him continue to learn and develop his game over the next two years." Gardiner said.