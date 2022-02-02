Josh Kennedy, Dane Rampe, Luke Parker and Callum Mills lead the Swans out against Essendon in round 20 on August 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY stalwart Josh Kennedy has stepped down as co-captain with Callum Mills to take his place alongside Luke Parker and Dane Rampe.

Kennedy lead the club for five years after being appointed sole captain in 2017 before sharing the duties with Parker and Rampe for the past three seasons.

Mills has been in the leadership group since 2019 and is elevated to co-captain on the back of a super season where he averaged over 27 disposals a game.

The three co-captains and Kennedy are joined by Tom Papley, Harry Cunningham and Lance Franklin in a seven-man leadership group.

Coach John Longmire congratulated the three co-captains on their appointment and praised Kennedy’s leadership.

"Josh approached me mid-way through last season and said, 'Millsy’s ready'. To identify that, foster it, and then make a selfless decision, sums up the sort of person Josh is. I know he will continue to be an important mentor," Longmire said.

Mills is looking forward to stepping up into the role and exciting by the club's future.

"It's extremely exciting, I'm extremely humbled and honoured. I love this football club, I love the boys and I'm really excited to join the guys," Mills said.

"I think being myself is what the boys voted on and what the club saw in me in who I am and hold high standards and bring people with me."

Callum Mills acknowledges Swans fans after a win. Picture: AFL Photos

Kennedy told his teammates that it was the right time to stand down but he was excited about the side's future under new leadership.

"We're here for a short time in the whole scheme of things … and it's our duty to take that baton when it's our turn and pass it on when that comes as well," Kennedy said.

"I've certainly made mistakes and would have done things differently at times, but over all I'm really proud and grateful for the opportunity."