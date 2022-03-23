Essendon's Nic Martin in action against Geelong in R1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S rookie sensation Nic Martin has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Brisbane after entering the AFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Martin, who claimed the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for his five-goal debut in round one, will be isolated for seven days as a household contact.

All players and football staff will complete rapid antigen tests as normal before entering the the club on Thursday.

Martin joins hamstrung midfielder Kyle Langford as confirmed outs, but the club is hopeful of regaining match-winner Jake Stringer after he missed last week’s loss to Geelong with a groin issue.