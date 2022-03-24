A DECIMATED West Coast could be forced to call on its WAFL top-up list for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne after five more players were sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

In other selection news, Geelong has rested Shaun Higgins, Hawthorn has dropped Liam Shiels, North Melbourne has axed Jaidyn Stephenson and Greater Western Sydney has managed Jacob Hopper.

The Eagles have lost premiership trio Tom Barrass, Josh Kennedy and Jack Redden, as well as forward Zac Langdon and Isiah Winder, offsetting the return of several stars for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Among the inclusions, former Docker Stefan Giro and ex-Kangaroo Declan Mountford have been called on from the contingency list of WAFL players to fill spots on the extended bench.

Stars Tim Kelly, Jack Darling and Luke Shuey have all been named in the starting 18, while defender Alex Witherden returns and draftee Jack Williams could debut.

North Melbourne will make at least two changes after dropping forward Jaidyn Stephenson and losing defender Ben McKay to injury. Jared Polec and Josh Walker are among the inclusions.

Fremantle has also been hit by Western Australia's increasing COVID-19 cases, with veteran David Mundy and gun defender Brennan Cox both in health and safety protocols, forcing at least two changes for Sunday's clash against St Kilda.

Ruckman Sean Darcy returns from a calf injury, while inclusion Joel Hamling shapes as an ideal replacement for Cox, with potential midfielder Nathan O'Driscoll named on the extended bench.

The Saints will make at least two changes after dropping Mitch Owens and Dean Kent, with former Port Adelaide defender Jarrod Lienert among the potential inclusions alongside Ben Long and Cooper Sharman.

Sydney defender Jake Lloyd and young gun Chad Warner both return for Friday night's clash against Geelong at the SCG as superstar Lance Franklin closes in on 1,000 career goals.

The Swans lose wingman Justin McInerney to injury with draftee Angus Sheldrick omitted after making his debut in round one.

The Cats have rested veteran Shaun Higgins but are boosted by the return of star midfielder Mitch Duncan, with defender Jed Bews also returning.

Collingwood has lost Mason Cox to an ankle injury while Trent Bianco has been omitted for Saturday's clash against Adelaide at the MCG, with forward Will Hoskin-Elliott recalled and Nathan Kreuger returning after concussion.

Adelaide has dropped three players after its round one loss to Fremantle, with defender Wayne Milera, young forward Riley Thilthorpe and first-year wingman Jake Soligo all omitted. Young trio Lachlan Gollant, Luke Pedlar and Brayden Cook earn their chance.

Essendon star Jake Stringer is one of three inclusions as the Bombers hope to rebound from a disastrous round one loss to Geelong against Brisbane, with Aaron Francis and rookie Sam Durham also called on to replace dropped pair Kaine Baldwin and Brayden Ham, and last week's substitute Tom Cutler elevated into the 22.

Important midfielder Kyle Langford is injured, while Nick Martin is in health and safety protocols after his brilliant debut and will miss the clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Lions have made one change, replacing suspended wingman Mitch Robinson with last week's medical substitute, Harry Sharp.

Port Adelaide will unveil exciting draftee Josh Sinn against Hawthorn on Saturday night but will be without trio Aliir Aliir (syndesmosis), Robbie Gray (knee) and Xavier Duursma (SC joint). Midfielder Jackson Mead has been dropped after making his debut. The Hawks regain captain Ben McEvoy and veteran forward Luke Breust, with midfielder Liam Shiels omitted. Melbourne has replaced one premiership defender with another, calling on Trent Rivers to cover the loss of Christian Salem (knee) against Gold Coast on Saturday night. The Suns have omitted Darcy Macpherson and elevated unused substitute Alex Sexton. Greater Western Sydney will be without tough onballer Jacob Hopper (managed) for Sunday's clash against Richmond at the MCG, with important inclusions Jesse Hogan and Nick Haynes named on an extended bench. The Tigers have replaced the injured Dion Prestia (hamstring) with wingman Kamdyn McIntosh. Superstar midfielder Dustin Martin has been named after taking a period away from the club.

Thursday, March 24

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Duryea, A.Scott

Out: B.Smith (injured), J.Schache (omitted), B.Williams (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Ugle-Hagan (unused)

CARLTON

In: L.Fogarty, S.Walsh

Out: A.Cerra (HS Protocol), J.Martin (HS Protocol), T.Williamson (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Williamson (unused)

Friday, March 25

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.50pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, C.Warner

Out: A.Sheldrick (omitted), C.O'Riordan (Medi-Sub), J.McInerney (injured)

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (unused)

GEELONG

In: J.Bews, M.Duncan

Out: S.De Koning (concussion), S.Higgins (rested), F.Evans (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: F.Evans (replaced J.Cameron)

Saturday, March 26

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, N.Kreuger

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), M.Cox (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Wilson (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: L.Gollant, L.Pedlar, B.Cook

Out: W.Milera (omitted), R.Thilthorpe (omitted), J.Soligo (omitted), A.McPherson (injured)

Last week's sub: L.Scholl (replaced A.McPherson)

Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: A.Francis, J.Stringer, S.Durham

Out: K.Baldwin (omitted), B.Ham (omitted), K.Langford (injured), N.Martin (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Cutler (replaced K.Langford)

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: M.Robinson (suspension)

Last week's sub: H.Sharp (replaced D.Zorko)

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Skinner, J.Sinn

Out: A.Aliir (injured), J.Mead (omitted), R.Gray (injured)

Last week's sub: S.Motlop (replaced X.Duursma)

HAWTHORN

In: B.McEvoy, L.Breust

Out: L.Shiels (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), T.Phillips (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Phillips (replaced M.Lynch)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: None

Out: D.Macpherson (Omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Sexton (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: T.Rivers

Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub), C.Salem (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (replaced C.Salem)

Sunday, March 27

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Walker, J.Polec, A.Bonar, P.Curtis, K.Hayden

Out: B.McKay (injured), J.Stephenson (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (replaced B.McKay)

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, T.Kelly, L.Ryan, J.Darling, L.Shuey, J.Williams, S.Giro, D.Mountford

Out: T.Barrass (HS Protocol), J.Redden (HS Protocol), Z.Langdon (HS Protocol), J.Kennedy (HS Protocol), I.Winder (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: I.Winder (unused)

Richmond v GWS Giants at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: K.McIntosh, M.Rioli, R.Mansell, T.Dow, M.Parker

Out: J.Riewoldt (injured), D.Prestia (injured)

Last week's sub: H.Ralphsmith (replaced D.Prestia)

GWS GIANTS

In: B.Preuss, J.Hogan, N.Haynes, J.Peatling

Out: J.Hopper (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (unused)

Fremantle v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Aish, S.Darcy, N.O'Driscoll, J.Hamling, B.Walker

Out: B.Cox (HS Protocol), D.Mundy (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Colyer (unused)

ST KILDA

In: J.Lienert, C.Sharman, B.Long, T.Campbell, T.Highmore

Out: M.Owens (omitted), D.Kent (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Wanganeen-Milera (unused)