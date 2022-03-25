Carlton's Josh Honey in action against Brisbane in VFL round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the Smithy's VFL season to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The live action begins on Friday, March 25 when Footscray hosts Sydney in the first game of the VFL season at VU Whitten Oval from 4.35pm AEDT, followed by Carlton taking on Brisbane at Ikon Park from 5.05pm AEDT.

Both games will feature a host of AFL-listed players, including Bulldogs Stef Martin, Tim O'Brien and Mitch Wallis; Swans Peter Ladhams, Callum Sinclair and Lewis Taylor; Blues Lachie Plowman, Jack Newnes and Brodie Kemp; and experienced Lions Rhys Mathieson, Deven Robertson and Ryan Lester.

You can then catch three VFL games on Saturday, and another five games on Sunday to close out the opening round of the season.

Club captains with the VFL premiership cup at the 2022 season launch. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL season ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

VFL broadcast partner the Seven Network will continue to show one weekly game plus every final, live and free on Channel Seven in Victoria and on 7Plus nationally.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round one

Friday, March 25

Footscray vs. Sydney Swans - VU Whitten Oval, 4.35pm AEDT

Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions - IKON Park, 5.05pm AEDT

Saturday, March 26

Geelong v Essendon - GMHBA Stadium, 2.05pm AEDT

Gold Coast Suns v Northern Bullants – Metricon Stadium, 2.05pm AEST (local) / 3:05pm AEDT

Frankston v Werribee Tigers - SkyBus Stadium - 7.05pm AEDT

Sunday, March 27

Richmond v Southport - Swinburne Centre, 11.35am AEDT

Collingwood v Box Hill Hawks - Holden Centre, 12.00pm AEDT

Casey Demons v Sandringham Zebras - Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT

GWS Giants v Port Melbourne - Blacktown International Sports Park, 2.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne v Williamstown - Arden Street, 4.05pm AEDT