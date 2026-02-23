Charlie Curnow will pull on Sydney colours for the first time and former Swans Ollie Florent and Will Hayward will play their first game for Carlton in Opening Round

SYDNEY captain Callum Mills says the Swans won't hide away from the emotion attached to their Opening Round clash against Carlton.

The Blues and the Swans kick off the season on Thursday, March 8 at the SCG in a match-up that has taken on new meaning since last year's Trade Period.

Two-time Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow will pull on Sydney colours for the first time, while former Swans Ollie Florent and Will Hayward will play their first game for Carlton after being exchanged for the key forward.

Speaking to AFL.com.au at the annual Captains Day on Monday, Mills said discussing the emotion of the game would be important to help the Swans prepare for the clash.

"I think we create an environment where people can talk about it, I think the worst thing you can do is sweep it under the rug and pretend it's just another game," he said.

"It's actually not. We're going to be (playing) blokes on the other team we've played with for 10 years and Charlie's going to be doing the same.

"We'll talk about it, we'll get it out in the open and then we'll address how we attack it."

Charlie Curnow kicks the ball during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mills' opposite number, Patrick Cripps, said Carlton would take a different approach into the contest.

"I won't actually treat it too much differently. For us it's like a new chapter, we'll get up there and prepare the guys," the Blues captain said.

"I think with guys that move on, when you have a long period with them you celebrate what you've done together but you move on pretty quick in this game.

"It's going to be an exciting game for both clubs. I'm sure Charlie will want to have a big game against us, I'm sure Ollie and Will want a big game against them and I think it's a great way to start the year with a bit of theatre."

Callum Mills and Patrick Cripps pose for a photo during the 2026 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Both teams are hopeful of having star players fit for the season opener, with Swans livewire Tom Papley and Carlton defender Jacob Weitering in contention to return from injury.

Mills indicated Papley, who played just 11 games last season, is likely to be selected for Thursday's AAMI Community Series game against GWS at Henson Park as he works his way back from a calf complaint.

"He's good, he's come back into training and I think he might get some minutes this week. Hopefully he gets out there and then he should be good for opening round," Mills said.

Weitering was the most high-profile casualty to come out of AAMI AFL Origin, fracturing a rib in a collision with Port Adelaide key forward Mitch Georgiades.

Cripps said the worst entered his mind when the All-Australian defender went down, but he remains hopeful Weitering will run out with the Blues on opening night.

"My first thought was that out of every other bloke playing Origin it just had to be 'Weiters'," he told AFL.com.au.

"First of all, I felt for him because it didn't look great, but the big fella's feeling all right now. If he gets up for Opening Round it'd be nice but he'll be copping stick for being stretchered off and then playing in the first game."