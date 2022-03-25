WEST Coast has been forced into a massive 13 changes and will call on four top-up players for Sunday's match against North Melbourne.

After losing Tom Barrass, Jack Redden, Zac Langdon, Josh Kennedy and Isiah Winder to health and safety protocols on Thursday, the Eagles were further decimated by the withdrawals of Nic Naitanui, Josh Rotham, Jamaine Jones, Brady Hough, Harry Edwards and Hugh Dixon.

Andrew Gaff will also be missing through injury.

Captain Luke Shuey and senior players Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan and Jack Darling all return, while top-up players Stefan Giro, Angus Dewar, Brayden Ainsworth and Aaron Black will all play.

West Coast skipper Luke Shuey at AFL Captains Day on March 9. 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne has dropped recruit Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Powell, as well as Jaidyn Stephenson, while Josh Walker and Jared Polec are among the inclusions.

Meanwhile, superstar Dustin Martin has been withdrawn from the team to face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday at the MCG due to personal reasons.

Martin was originally named in the Tigers' starting 18 after coach Damien Hardwick flagged the champion midfielder was taking time away from the club, but he was replaced on Friday by emergency Will Martyn.

The Tigers have also omitted forward Jake Aarts, naming Kamdyn McIntosh, Thomson Dow and Matt Parker in their 22 on Friday afternoon.

The Giants have omitted tagger Matt de Boer and defender Lachie Keeffe, confirming the returns of key players Jesse Hogan and Nick Haynes.

While named in the side on Thursday, the Bombers have ruled Dylan Shiel (side strain) out of their Saturday clash against Brisbane after the gun mid failed a fitness test on Friday. Brayden Ham comes into the team, with Alec Waterman listed as an emergency.

St Kilda has lost defender Dougal Howard for Sunday's clash against Fremantle under health and safety protocols, with defender Darragh Joyce elevated into the starting line-up.

Former Port Adelaide defender Jarrod Lienert will also play his first game for the club after arriving via the Supplemental Selection Period.

Fremantle has dropped forward Josh Treacy and wingman Liam Henry for the clash at Optus Stadium, recalling James Aish and elevating last week's substitute Travis Colyer.

The Dockers have limited their losses due to health and safety protocols to two players, with David Mundy and Brennan Cox unavailable.

Gold Coast has made a late change to its team to face Melbourne on Saturday night, replacing midfielder Lachie Weller with wingman Rory Atkins due to health and safety protocols. Swingman Chris Burgess has been added to the emergencies.

Friday, March 25

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.50pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, C.Warner

Out: A.Sheldrick (omitted), C.O'Riordan (Medi-Sub), J.McInerney (injured)

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (unused)

GEELONG

In: J.Bews, M.Duncan

Out: S.De Koning (concussion), S.Higgins (rested), F.Evans (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: F.Evans (replaced J.Cameron)

Saturday, March 26

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, N.Kreuger

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), M.Cox (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Wilson (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: L.Gollant, L.Pedlar, B.Cook

Out: W.Milera (omitted), R.Thilthorpe (omitted), J.Soligo (omitted), A.McPherson (injured)

Last week's sub: L.Scholl (replaced A.McPherson)

Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: A.Francis, J.Stringer, S.Durham

Out: K.Baldwin (omitted), D.Shiel (injured), K.Langford (injured), N.Martin (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Cutler (replaced K.Langford)

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: M.Robinson (suspension)

Last week's sub: H.Sharp (replaced D.Zorko)

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Skinner, J.Sinn

Out: A.Aliir (injured), J.Mead (omitted), R.Gray (injured)

Last week's sub: S.Motlop (replaced X.Duursma)

HAWTHORN

In: B.McEvoy, L.Breust

Out: L.Shiels (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), T.Phillips (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Phillips (replaced M.Lynch)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins

Out: D.Macpherson (Omitted), L.Weller (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: A.Sexton (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: T.Rivers

Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub), C.Salem (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (replaced C.Salem)

Sunday, March 27

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Walker, J.Polec, K.Hayden

Out: T.Powell (omitted), J.Stephenson (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), B.McKay (injured)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (replaced B.McKay)

WEST COAST

In: C.Jamieson, L.Duggan, A.Witherden, T.Kelly, S.Giro, J.Williams, L.Ryan, J.Darling, L.Shuey, B.Ainsworth, A.Black, A.Dewar

Out: A.Gaff (injured), T.Barrass (HS Protocol), J.Rotham (HS Protocol), J.Redden (HS Protocol), Z.Langdon (HS Protocol), H.Dixon (HS Protocol), J.Kennedy (HS Protocol), J.Waterman (HS Protocol), N.Naitanui (HS Protocol), B.Hough (HS Protocol), J.Jones (HS Protocol), H.Edwards (HS Protocol), I.Winder (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: I.Winder (unused)

Richmond v GWS Giants at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: K.McIntosh, M.Parker, T.Dow

Out: J.Aarts (omitted), J.Riewoldt (injured), D.Prestia (injured), D.Martin (personal reasons)

Last week's sub: H.Ralphsmith (replaced D.Prestia)

GWS GIANTS

In: J.Hogan, N.Haynes

Out: L.Keeffe (omitted), J.Hopper (managed), M.de Boer (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (unused)

Fremantle v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Hamling, S.Darcy, J.Aish

Out: J.Treacy (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), B.Cox (HS Protocol), D.Mundy (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Colyer (unused)

ST KILDA

In: D.Joyce, J.Lienert

Out: D.Howard (HS Protocol), M.Owens (omitted), D.Kent (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Wanganeen-Milera (unused)