The AFL advises the Match Review of Friday's game during Round Two of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no incidents that required further explanation.

Charges laid:

Callum Mills, Sydney Swans, has been charged with a second offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (John Howorth), during the first quarter of the Round Two match between the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats, played at the SCG on Friday, March 25, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Carless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Nick Blakey, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Jeremy Cameron, Geelong Cats, during the second quarter of the Round Two match between the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats played at the SCG on Friday, March 25, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.