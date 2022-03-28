Paddy Ryder (right) at St Kilda training ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: saints.com.au

ST KILDA veteran Paddy Ryder is on track to return against Richmond at Marvel Stadium this weekend after making a successful return in the VFL on Sunday.

The 34-year-old played his first game since July last year in Sandringham's 83-point loss to Casey, finishing with 26 hitouts, 11 disposals and seven marks at Casey Fields.

Ryder only managed 12 games in 2021 – none after round 19 – due to Achilles problems, and missed the practice matches and most of the match simulation sessions over the pre-season.

The former Port Adelaide and Essendon star split his time between the ruck and in attack in Cranbourne, attending a third of the centre bounces and playing nearly 90 per cent of the game to clear a big fitness test ahead of his return to the AFL.

AFL.com.au understands the All-Australian has pulled up well from his return game and is expected to face the Tigers on Sunday if he has no other issues with his troublesome Achilles this week.

Ryder spent Monday morning completing a recovery session at RSEA Park, with the senior side landing back in Melbourne at 3am following a gutsy 10-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten and the match committee will spend time this week discussing what to do with pre-season supplemental selection period signing Jack Hayes.

The Woodville West-Torrens product starred on debut against Collingwood in round one and was played his role in Perth, finishing with 12 disposals, six hitouts and three clearances to support Rowan Marshall in the ruck against Sean Darcy and Lloyd Meek.

Hayes wasn’t expected to feature in the same side as Ryder and Marshall prior to his performance against the Magpies, but the Saints could still find a way to play all the three in the same 22.

Jack Hayes flies for a mark during the Dockers-Saints clash in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury-plagued Saint Dan Hannebery was struck with another setback over the weekend after he tweaked his calf during a training session on Saturday morning.

The three-time All-Australian was projected to return via the VFL this weekend and be in contention for senior selection as soon as round four, but now there is no clear timeframe on when Hannebery will be available again.

Hannebery has endured a nightmare injury run since moving from Sydney at the end of 2018, managing only 15 of 65 possible appearances due to a raft of hamstring, calf and groin strains.

The high performance department inside Moorabbin are working on the next point of action now and will have greater clarity on his recovery in the coming days.

Former skipper Jarryn Geary took another step forward in his bid to return to senior football, playing a full game for the Zebras on Sunday.

Jarryn Geary at St Kilda's team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 33-year-old played his second successive game in the VFL after overcoming the shoulder reconstruction that ended his 2021 campaign with only three games on the board.

Draftees Marcus Windhager (23 disposals and five clearances) and Mitch Owens (20 disposals and nine tackles) – who was dropped after making his debut in round one – were two other positives from a St Kilda perspective on a disappointing day for Sandringham.