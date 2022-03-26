ST KILDA will be without Dan Hannebery a little longer after the midfielder injured his right calf at a training session on Saturday morning.

Hannebery, who has had a torrid run with injury since arriving at Moorabbin in 2018, didn't play in round one nor in any of the Saints' pre-season hitouts but had been nearing a return to football.

The Saints haven't yet put a timeframe on a return for the 31-year-old.

"This is clearly a disappointing start to the 2022 season for Dan," head of football David Rath said.

"Given his recent history with soft tissue injuries, Dan has been working closely with the high performance and medical team to slowly build his load and he had been making some promising steps towards a return.

"While this isn’t ideal, we know Dan will approach this next phase of rehabilitation with complete professionalism.

"Our medical team are working through those next steps with Dan, but our primary focus at this moment is on supporting him through this."