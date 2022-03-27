Magpie Tom Wilson in action against Essendon in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday March 25, 5.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Veteran Ryan Lester was among the Lions' best in their 42-point loss to Carlton.

The leadership member racked up 22 kicks among 28 disposals, as well as eight marks and two tackles.

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson had six clearances to go with his 24 possessions, while young gun Deven Robertson kicked a goal to go with his 22 touches.

Exciting forward Kai Lohmann, who was taken with pick No.20 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, booted two goals and had 17 touches in an impressive performance.

Fullarton snaps the first of the season for the Lions ?





State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday March 25, 5.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Paddy Dow has put his name in the mix for a senior recall after starring in the Blues' 42-point win over Brisbane on Friday.

The No.3 draft pick from the 2017 NAB AFL Draft racked up 32 touches, had seven clearances and kicked in a goal in a best-on-ground performance.

Jack Newnes did his chances of senior selection on harm with 30 possessions and a goal, while Matthew Cottrell was also prominent with 25 and a goal.

First-year forward Jesse Motlop was lively with 15 possessions, but failed to kick a major from his two shots at goal.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill at Victoria Park, Sunday March 27, 12.10pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Tom Wilson, who was the unused medical sub for Collingwood’s AFL team in round one, was brilliant, kicking four goals in the Pies’ two-point win against Box Hill at Victoria Park.

Callum Brown won a game-high 31 disposals and kicked a goal,

Youngsters Caleb Poulter (pick 30 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft), Finlay McRae (pick 19) and Reef McInnes (pick 23) were all influential. Poulter gathered 19 possessions, McRae had 15 touches, while McInnes kicked two goals from 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

First-round pick Ben Hobbs made a strong claim for an AFL debut in the Bombers' VFL side, picking up 19 touches, six tackles and seven clearances.

Fresh off making his senior debut last week, key forward Kaine Baldwin booted three goals from 14 touches, while Andrew Phillips booted one goal and had 23 hitouts.

Mature-age recruit Garrett McDonagh managed 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Unused as the medical sub for Geelong's AFL team on Friday night, Quinton Narkle put on a strong showing in the Cats' VFL side on Saturday, picking up 25 touches and six clearances.

Gryan Miers booted two goals and took six marks in the Cats' 28-point win over Essendon as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Irish defender Mark O'Connor made another big step in his bid for senior selection after injury, picking up 17 touches and taking eight marks.

Young trio Nick Stevens, Mitch Knevitt (seven tackles) and Cooper Stephens (nine clearances) also had strong showings, picking up 22, 21 and 20 touches respectively.

Senior-listed rookie Oliver Dempsey booted three goals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Northern Bullants at Metricon Stadium, Saturday March 26 at 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE

Josh Corbett had a day out for Gold Coast's VFL side against Preston, booting five goals from 10 disposals.

Jy Farrar had 24 touches and took 10 marks, while Connor Budarick had 22 touches and 10 marks.

Playing forward, tall Chris Burgess took six marks and booted three goals.

Pre-season supplemental James Tsitas pushed his case or senior selection, picking up 26 touches and a game-high seven clearances, while Malcolm Rosas had 20 touches and kicked three goals.

Our VFL boys secure a Round 1 win over the Northern Bullants!



?? 20.11.131

? 11.10.76 pic.twitter.com/IcZ6cIOOXb — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) March 26, 2022

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Port Melbourne at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday March 27, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Finn Callaghan was influential in the Giants’ 18-point win against Port Melbourne. GWS’ first pick (No.3 overall) in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, Callaghan amassed a game-high 34 touches (22 kicks, six handballs).

Ruckman Braydon Preuss was outstanding, finishing with 21 touches, 41 hitouts and a goal, while Lachlan Keeffe chimed in with 16 possessions and a goal.

Rookie-listed players Jake Stein (29 disposals and a goal) and Jacob Wehr (27 possessions) were among the best for the home team.





Stream the @VFL: https://t.co/nxkGxQTdge pic.twitter.com/b7315Od4tu — AFL (@AFL) March 27, 2022

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill at Victoria Park, Sunday March 27, 12.10pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Young gun Will Day continued his return from injury with 21 disposals (17 kicks) in the Hawks’ narrow loss to the Pies.

Day, who finished fifth in the NAB AFL Rising Star in 2020, wasn’t seen after Round 15 last year due to an ankle injury.

Jai Serong kicked three goals, while Daniel Howe and rookie Jackson Callow both added two. Howe also picked up 15 disposals.

Jacob Koschitzke finished with 10 touches and failed to hit the scoreboard.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday March 27, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Rookie-listed Mitch Brown was the star for the Demons in their 83-point demolition of Sandringham at Casey Fields.

The veteran, who has played six games at AFL level for the Dees, after a combined 70 for Geelong and Essendon, booted seven goals from his 19 possessions.

Jacob van Rooyen, who was selected with pick 19 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, kicked three majors, as did Toby Bedford, who was Melbourne’s medical sub in its round one win in the AFL.

Bailey Laurie, who is yet to make his AFL debut after being taken with pick 22 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, was busy with two goals, 20 touches and five tackles.

Former Saint Luke Dunstan impressed with 25 disposals and a goal.

Oskar Baker racked up 23 touches, while rookie Deakyn Smith gathered 21.

Father-son selection Taj Woewodin, the son of former Demon and 2000 Brownlow medallist, Shane Woewodin, was lively, collecting 18 touches and slotting a major.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Williamstown at Arden Street Oval, Sunday March 27, 4.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Eddie Ford bagged five goals, as the Roos ran out 24-point winners at Arden Street. The 19-year-old, has played five games at the top level with the Kangas.

Axed big man Callum Coleman-Jones responded well to his demotion, finishing with 23 disposals, six marks, a goal and 18 hitouts.

High-prized recruit, former Magpie Jaidyn Stephenson, who was also dumped, picked up 21 touches

Charlie Comben, Paul Curtis and Flynn Perez all added two goals.

Josh Goater – the 22nd pick in last year’s NAB AFL Draft - showed plenty of promise, gathering 18 disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Southport at Swinburne Centre, Sunday March 27, 11.35am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Tyler Sonsie, who was taken at No.28 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, was impressive for the Tigers in their win against Southport.

The 19-year-old collected 19 possessions and kicked a goal in the 31-point victory at the Swinburne Centre.

Richmond's Tyler Sonsie celebrates a goal against Southport in VFL round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL premiership-winning defender Sydney Stack tallied 11 touches and kicked two goals, while Maurice Rioli booted one goal and won 17 disposals.

Rhyan Mansell was busy, collecting 19 possessions, while Noah Cumberland kicked two goals from his 14 touches.

And Judson Clarke, who was taken with pick 30 last year, amassed 18 disposals and slotted a goal.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday March 27, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Marcus Windhager – the 47th the overall pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft – was the leading possession-getter for the Zebras on a dark day at Casey Fields. The 18-year-old tallied 23 disposals.

Mitchito Owens (pick 33 last year) also won plenty of the ball (20 touches), while former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary tried valiantly, finishing the afternoon with 18 possessions and a goal, as the Zebras went down by 83 points.

On the comeback from an Achilles issue, veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder tallied 11 disposals, 26 hitouts and a goal.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Western Bulldogs v Sydney at VU Whitten Oval, Friday March 25, 4.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Sydney recruit Peter Ladhams did his chances of senior call-up no harm after playing a starring role in the Swans' 44-point win over Footscray.

The former Power big man had 18 hitouts, 18 disposals, eight marks and booted two goals as he rotated between the ruck and up forward.

Former NAB AFL Rising Star winner Lewy Taylor had the ball on a string with 30 kicks among his 38 touches and a whopping 20 marks.

Fellow accumulator Ryan Clarke also racked up 38 possessions and James Bell had it 31 times in another strong performance.

Joel Amartey and Callum Sinclair both kicked three goals each up forward.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Western Bulldogs v Sydney at VU Whitten Oval, Friday March 25, 4.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE

Rookie Robbie McComb was the pick of the Dogs on a tough evening when they were soundly beaten by Sydney by 44 points.

The 25-year-old, who was drafted in last year's Rookie Draft, racked up a massive 36 touches, had nine clearance and booted a goal.

Youngster Rhylee West was also prominent in the middle with eight clearances to go with his 24 touches, while veteran Mitch Wallis had 26 touches and won nine clearances.

Stef Martin had 24 hitouts to win the ruck battle, while dropped swingman Josh Schache booted two goals playing up forward.