The AFL advises the Match Review of Saturday's games during Round Two of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one incident that required further explanation.



Charges laid:

Finn Maginness, Hawthorn, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Steven Motlop, Port Adelaide, during the Third Quarter of the Round Three match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday March 26, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Changkuoth Jiath, Hawthorn, has been charged with Tripping Oliver Wines, Port Adelaide, during the Fourth Quarter of the Round Two match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday Match 26, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Incident assessed:



The incident involving Adelaide Crows' Jordan Dawson and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron from the fourth quarter of Saturday's match between Collingwood and Adelaide was assessed. The ball is loose on the wing. Cameron and Dawson approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Dawson on Cameron. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Dawson was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.