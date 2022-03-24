FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the Smithy's VFL season to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The live action begins on Friday, March 25 when Footscray hosts Sydney in the first game of the VFL season at VU Whitten Oval from 4.35pm AEDT, followed by Carlton taking on Brisbane at Ikon Park from 5.05pm AEDT.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
You can then catch three VFL games on Saturday, and another five games on Sunday to close out the opening round of the season.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL season ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
VFL broadcast partner the Seven Network will continue to show one weekly game plus every final, live and free on Channel Seven in Victoria and on 7Plus nationally.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Smithy's VFL fixture, round one
Friday, March 25
Footscray vs. Sydney Swans - VU Whitten Oval, 4.35pm AEDT
Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions - IKON Park, 5.05pm AEDT
Saturday, March 26
Geelong vs. Essendon - GMHBA Stadium, 2.05pm AEDT
Gold Coast Suns vs. Northern Bullants – Metricon Stadium, 2.05pm AEST (local) / 3:05pm AEDT
Frankston vs. Werribee - SkyBus Stadium - 7.05pm AEDT
Sunday, March 27
Richmond vs. Southport Sharks - Swinburne Centre, 11.35am AEDT
Collingwood vs. Box Hill Hawks - Holden Centre, 12.00pm AEDT
Casey Demons vs. Sandringham - Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT
GWS Giants vs. Port Melbourne - Blacktown International Sports Park, 2.05pm AEDT
North Melbourne vs. Williamstown - Arden Street, 4.05pm AEDT