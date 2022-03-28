THE AFL advises the Match Review of Sunday's games during Round Two of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charge was laid and there were two incidents that required further explanation.

Charge laid:

Patrick Naish, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Striking Jason Horne-Francis, North Melbourne, during the Fourth Quarter of the Round Two match between North Melbourne and the West Coast Eagles, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday March 27, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incidents assessed:

The incident involving the West Coast Eagles' Willie Rioli and North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke from the second quarter of Sunday's match between North Melbourne and the West Coast Eagles was assessed. Davies-Uniacke takes possession of the ball on the wing. While Davies-Uniacke is in possession of the football, Rioli runs from behind and applies a tackle – in one motion – on Davies-Uniacke which carries both players forward. The momentum of the tackle results in Davies-Uniacke’s knees and then head making contact with the playing surface. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Rioli’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gun Roo midfielder left stunned after this Rioli tackle Luke Davies-Uniacke leaves the field woozy after being collected in a tackle

The incident involving Fremantle’s Blake Acres and St Kilda's Max King from the first quarter of Sunday's match between Fremantle and St Kilda was assessed. The ball is loose in St Kilda’s forward 50. Acres and King approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Acres on King. It was the view of the MRO that Acres was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.