Melbourne's Jake Bowey celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JAKE Bowey's dream run has continued after receiving his second NAB AFL Rising Star nomination following his career-best 34 disposals in Melbourne's 13-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old Demons defender, who was part of Melbourne's triumphant Grand Final side in only his seventh AFL game, had 24 kicks and 10 handballs including seven rebound 50s and nine marks against the Suns.

The Sandringham Dragons product boasts a remarkable 9-0 AFL record, including the Grand Final victory, since debuting in round 20 against Gold Coast last season.

The classy ball user was nominated for the Rising Star in round 22 last season after collecting 18 disposals in a 41-point win over Adelaide.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Jake Bowey stars in round two Watch the highlights and find out why Jake Bowey gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in Rd2

Bowey was Melbourne's first selection in the 2020 AFL Draft, going at pick No.21 but had to bide his time in the VFL with Casey Demons before getting his first crack at senior football late in the season.

He has not looked back since, racking up 17 possessions in the Demons' Grand Final win, including three inside 50s and three rebounds 50s.

Bowey kicked his first AFL goal in the Demons' round one win over the Western Bulldogs.

CLASS OF 2022 Every Rising Star nominee

Charged with more responsibility after Christian Salem's knee injury, the 175cm half-back flanker was one of the best afield against the Suns, prompting praise from coach Simon Goodwin.

"He played an outstanding game last week, but it was more defensive, and he didn't get rewarded with ball in hand, and tonight he played exactly the same game and got some reward with the ball," Goodwin said on Saturday night.

"He's going to keep improving, he's still a young player with a lot to learn, but he was great tonight."