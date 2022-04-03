State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Friday April 1, 4.40pm ACDT

Shane McAdam and Riley Thilthorpe booted three goals apiece in the Crows' 62-point win over Port Adelaide, as they continue to press their claims for an AFL recall.

Thilthorpe hauled in six marks, while midfielder Sam Berry was industrious with 28 disposals, nine clearances, 11 tackles and a goal.

Kieran Strachan (17 disposals, 24 hitouts, four clearances) split the points in his battle with Port's Sam Hayes, Will Hamill racked up 23 touches and a goal, and Wayne Milera finished with 18 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v North Melbourne at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday April 2, 2.05pm AEDT

First-year forward Kai Lohmann showed his class with five goals in the Lions' 104-point past North Melbourne, booting a game-high five goals to go with his 20 disposals.

Brisbane had 11 goalkickers, seven of whom booted multiple majors. Tom Berry was best afield with 28 disposals and two goals, while pre-season supplementary selection period rookie Mitch Cox had 25 touches and a goal.

Rhys Mathieson was also prolific with 33 touches, seven clearances and three goals, and speedster James Madden had 17 touches, six tackles and two majors.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Carlton at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday April 3, 3.05pm AEST

It’s a hard side to break into at present, but Paddy Dow continues to press for senior selection. The No.3 pick in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft turned in another strong performance in the Blues’ 46-point win against the Hawks at Box Hill City Oval, finishing with 30 touches and two goals.

Livewire first-year forward Jesse Motlop was a star with four goals (and 19 disposals), while veteran Jack Newnes accumulated 29 possessions.

Dumped small forward Lachie Fogarty failed to kick a goal, but won 27 touches, while rookie ruckman Alex Mirkov finished with 46 hitouts.

Tough defender Liam Stocker finished the afternoon with 18 disposals in his first game back from injury.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at AIA Centre, Saturday April 2, 2.05pm AEDT

Callum Brown pushed a case for a senior recall, racking up 27 touches to go with his seven clearances and a monster 11 tackles.

Key forward Ash Johnson booted four goals and clunked nine marks, while 20-year-old onballer Finlay Macrae – brother of Bulldog Jack – had nine clearances and 23 touches.

Mason Cox booted three goals from nine touches, and had 16 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at Casey Fields, Saturday April 2, 3.05pm AEDT

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti was almost the hero in his first game of the year after his post-siren shot from 50m drifted wide, handing Casey Demons a three-point win.

The lively forward booted the first goal of the game and finished with 2.2 and 11 disposals, having built his fitness with a mini pre-season after taking time away from the club over summer.

First-round draftee Ben Hobbs continued his push for an AFL debut, amassing 24 disposals, seven clearances and four tackles.

Alec Waterman booted three goals, Garrett McDonagh had 16 touches, and ruckman Nick Bryan had 13 disposals and 26 hitouts - the same stat line as his opponent Majak Daw.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at AIA Centre, Saturday April 2, 2.05pm AEDT

Quinton Narkle couldn’t have done more to press his case for a return to Geelong’s senior side, racking up 27 touches and a game-high six clearances – with two goals to boot – against Collingwood on Saturday.

Mark O’Connor continued his return from a knee injury, amassing 23 touches and a goal and laying five tackles.

Livewire small forward Gryan Miers booted two goals from 22 touches and took seven marks.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Friday April 1, 7.05pm AEDT

James Tsitas was outstanding in the Suns' thrilling two-point win over Sydney on Friday night. The pre-season supplementary selection period signing out of the SANFL had 25 disposals, nine tackles and two goals in a complete performance.

He had help from former Cat Charlie Constable, who racked up a whopping 14 tackles to go with his 20 possessions, while Malcolm Rosas had four goals - including the last two of the game to deliver the victory - to match Sam Day's four majors.

Ruckman Ned Moyle worked hard against the Swans' AFL pair of Callum Sinclair and Peter Ladhams to amass 19 disposals, five marks and six clearances to go with a game-high 32 hitouts.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v GWS Giants at Skybus Stadium, Saturday April 2, 7.05pm AEDT

Finn Callaghan continues to push for a debut at the top level after another impressive performance in the VFL. After a game-high 35 touches last week, the No.3 pick in last year’s NAB AFL Draft finished the evening with 17 disposals, two goals and five tackles in the Giants’ 27-point win over the Dolphins in Frankston.

Rookie Cooper Hamilton was busy with 23 possessions and a goal, while ruckman Matthew Flynn, who played the opening two rounds at AFL level, tallied 19 disposals, one goal and 34 hitouts.

Leek Aleer, who was selected with pick 15 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, booted one goal, so too did Jake Riccardi (12 touches, five marks).

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Carlton at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday April 3, 3.05pm AEST

Jarman Impey returned from injury (ankle), and after sitting out the first quarter, the veteran defender amassed 16 disposals in the Hawks’ disappointing 46-point loss at home.

Dumped winger Tom Phillips put his hand up for a recall with a team-high 27 touches.

Emerson Jeka was one of two multiple goalkickers for the Hawks, with the 20-year-old rookie booting a couple of majors.

Rookie Ned Long (19 possessions, 11 tackles) was one of Box Hill’s best, while Jai Serong - pick 53 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft – had 15 touches and booted a goal.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at Casey Fields, Saturday April 2, 3.05pm AEDT

It was an even performance from the AFL-listed Demons in the three-point win over Essendon.

Lively forward Kade Chandler was busy with 22 disposals and two goals, while speedy winger Oskar Baker had 24 touches.

Ruckman Majak Daw (13 touches, 26 hitouts, three clearances) had an enthralling battle with Nick Bryan, while ex-Saint Luke Dunstan had 15 disposals, three clearances and a goal.

First-year draftee Blake Howes had two goals and 11 touches, while fellow draftee Jacob van Rooyen was a late withdrawal.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v North Melbourne at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday April 2, 2.05pm AEDT

Former Kangaroos best-and-fairest winner Dom Tyson had 26 touches against the Lions, while Flynn Perez (21 disposals, eight marks) found plenty of the footy.

New Roo recruit Callum Coleman-Jones was serviceable in the ruck, managing 20 hitouts and six clearances, while Atu Bosenavulagi had 18 touches and took eight marks.

Charlie Comben finished the day with one goal.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Friday April 1, 4.40pm ACDT

On a tough night for the Magpies, father-son draftee Jase Burgoyne was a bright spot with 22 disposals and Miles Bergman was busy with 21 touches, four clearances and seven inside 50s in the 62-point loss to Adelaide.

Ruckman Sam Hayes added 15 touches to his 25 hitouts and four clearances, ex-Kangaroo Trent Dumont had a quiet night with 13 disposals and dropped forward Jeremy Finlayson amassed 14 disposals, three marks and a late goal when the game was done.

Xavier Duursma battled to have an influence with just 11 disposals while Josh Sinn was also quiet with 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday April 3, 12pm AEST

Tyler Sonsie was a standout for Richmond in its 54-point loss to Sandringham. The 28th pick in last year’s NAB AFL Draft finished the day with a game-high 31 disposals and a goal.

Rhyan Mansell (21 touches, eight marks) continued his good early season form, while Riley Collier-Dawkins found plenty of the ball (20 possessions).

Will Martyn (17 disposals) and Noah Cumberland (12) both kicked a goal in what was a bleak day for the Tigers.

Big man Samson Ryan won 37 hitouts, to go along with 13 possessions and a goal, while Maurice Rioli finished with six touches and five tackles.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday April 3, 12pm AEST

After 23 disposals last week, first-year player Marcus Windhager was again busy for the Zebras, racking up 28 touches and kicking a goal in their 54-point thrashing of the Tigers at Trevor Barker Oval.

Journeyman Tom Campbell tallied 16 possessions, booted two goals and won 40 hitouts, while 18-year-olds Josiah Kyle and Mitch Owens (19 possessions) also added two majors.

Ryan Byrnes, who has played 17 games at the top level, won the ball on 23 occasions and kicked a goal, and Jack Bytel had the footy 19 times.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Friday April 1, 7.05pm AEDT

Forward Logan McDonald put his hand up for an immediate recall to the senior side after booting four goals in Sydney's two-point loss to Gold Coast.

The No.4 draft pick in 2020 responded to his axing in style, taking eight marks and gathering 17 disposals in a dominant performance.

Off-season recruit Peter Ladhams had 24 hitouts and a goal from 17 touches, while Ryan Clarke continued his solid form with 33 disposals and 11 clearances and Matt Roberts picked up 31 disposals.

James Bell gathered 29 touches, Angus Sheldrick had 23 and Lewis Taylor 22.

Ben Ronke, who was the AFL team's medical substitute on Thursday night, kicked two goals, ruckman Callum Sinclair booted a goal from 13 disposals and Will Gould had 18 possessions.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Northern Bullants at VU Whitten Oval, Thursday March 31, 5.35pm AEDT

The versatile Lachlan McNeil was a standout in the Bulldogs' 10.12 (72) to 10.10 (70) win against the Northern Bullants on Thursday, kicking five goals from 21 disposals and laying nine tackles.

Buku Khamis was strong in defence with 24 touches and eight marks, while Rhylee West racked up the numbers to finish with 33 disposals, 11 tackles and four clearances.

Veteran Hayden Crozier was listed as 'managed' upon his removal from the AFL side, but still found ground time to pick up 20 possessions and eight marks, and out-of-favour key forward Josh Schache got plenty of the ball with 18 disposals and a goal.

Riley Garcia was another to put up his hand for a senior recall with 25 touches, six clearances and a goal.