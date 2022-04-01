MELBOURNE forward Ben Brown has been ruled out of Friday night's round three clash against Essendon under the AFL's health and safety protocols.

The 29-year-old, who has kicked five goals so far this season, will be out of action this week.

The Demons have recalled Sam Weideman into the starting 22 for what will be his 50th AFL game, and first since round 13 last year.

The late change sees Mitch Brown become an emergency for the match after booting seven goals in the VFL last week.

The winless Bombers are looking to avoid a 0-3 start to the season, and will be without gun midfielder Zach Merrett and rising star Nik Cox due to injuries.