NORTH Melbourne players and officials will wear black armbands in tonight's clash with Brisbane in honour of former player Red Og Murphy who has suddenly and tragically passed away in Ireland.

Family and the authorities in Ireland are yet to confirm the cause of the 21yo's shock death.



North Melbourne released a statement on Saturday saying the club was deeply saddened by the news and expressed condolences to the Murphy family.



Murphy was on the Roos' list in 2019 after he was taken as a Category B rookie from his home club in county Sligo.

We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early.



To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you.



Players across Ireland have lost one of their own.



May he rest in peace.



North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to pass on my deepest sympathies to the Murphy family at this difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Og, his family and friends in his home in Ireland, and all those who played and worked alongside him and became friends with him during his time at North Melbourne."



Murphy spent 2019 developing his game with the Roos' VFL team before returning to Ireland at the end of that season.

He wore No.45 for North Melbourne in his 12 VFL games and showed keen improvement across the season, kicking two goals against Footscray in his final match for the club in 2019.

Upon his return to Ireland he starred for his local club Curry GAA and county Sligo.