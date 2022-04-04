The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

TOYOTA AFL Fantasy coaches all agree on one thing; Braydon Preuss (RUC, $411,000) is the must-have player to trade in this week.

The question for many is whether you cull one of your starting rucks or put him on bench for the ultimate bench option.

Playing him at R2 will help fix another position on your field, such as the last on-field defender. Roy and Calvin are both looking at moves to get Paddy McCartin off their ground, while Warnie is playing a conservative game by getting Preuss on the bench and backing in Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy to fire.

On the latest episode of The Traders’ podcast, our resident experts chat through all the options for the Preuss trade as well as other moves to set your team up for round four.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie lament their captain scores from the weekend and take a look at what taggers are bringing to the game. They also cover off plenty of your burning questions.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 Taggers are back in vogue and decimated our captains.

6:30 - Roy is stoked that his team is moving in the right direction with a score of 2112.

10:15 - Patrick Cripps was excellent on debut for Calvinator, but he's reminded of his pre-season thoughts.

13:20 - The boys are disappointed that Jack Macrae has been left out on the wing.

16:00 - Warnie has plenty of breaking news to stay across ahead of round four.

19:30 - Some of the best Fantasy scores from the VFL.

22:00 - Braydon Preuss is the most traded in player this week. There are multiple ways to get to him.

27:20 - Who goes first: Brodie Grundy or Max Gawn?

34:40 - Is Preuss too expensive to have on your bench for Jack Hayes?

36:10 - Tim English is making the ruck game look easy.

40:45 - If we were starting our teams again, what would the ruck line-up look like?

42:30 - The Traders' trades thanks to Toyota HiLux.

49:30 - Can you trade Matt Rowell and Josh Rachele this week?

55:00 - Which top players are taggable?

59:40 - Can you trade out Tom Mitchell? If so, who to?

1:03:50 - Is Nick Blakey a serious option?

