The AFL advises the Match Review of Sunday's games during Round Three of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was three incidents that required an explanation.

Charges laid:

Marlion Pickett, Richmond, has been charged with Striking Dan Butler, St Kilda, during the third quarter of the Round Three match between St Kilda and Richmond played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Matt Taberner, Fremantle, has been charged with Striking Alex Witherden, West Coast, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle, played at Optus Stadium Sunday, April 3, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The incident involving Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith and St Kilda’s Jack Higgins from the first quarter of Sunday's match between St Kilda and Richmond was assessed. Higgins takes possession of the ball in the forward pocket for St Kilda. As Higgins was attempting to dispose of the football, he is tackled by Ralphsmith. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Ralphsmith’ actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Higgins subbed off after heavy tackle Jack Higgins has been subbed out of the game with concussion following this tackle by Hugo Ralphsmith

The match day report laid against the West Coast Eagles’ Liam Ryan from the first quarter of Sunday's match between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle was assessed. It was the of the Match Review Officer that there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.

The incident involving the West Coast Eagles’ Liam Ryan and Fremantle’s James Aish from the fourth quarter of Sunday's match between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle was assessed. The ball is loose in the forward 50 for the West Coast Eagles. Ryan and Aish approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Ryan on Aish. It was the view of the MRO that Ryan was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.