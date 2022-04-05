HAWTHORN defender Jack Scrimshaw has escaped serious injury after the club initially feared the young gun had fractured his scapula in Sunday's one-point loss to Carlton at the MCG.

The 23-year-old was substituted out of the game before quarter-time following a contest with Carlton forward Jack Silvagni, in what was a sour end to his 50th game.

But scans this week have cleared him of a fracture, with the 2016 No.7 pick still a chance to face St Kilda at the MCG on Sunday.

Hawthorn's Jack Scrimshaw walks off the field with his arm in a sling against Carlton in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Scrimshaw has suffered bad bruising to his shoulder blade and will need to pass a fitness test later in the week before being cleared to play against the Saints, who defeated Richmond in round three to start the season 2-1.

The former Sun established himself as a permanent fixture in Hawthorn's best defence last year, playing a career-high 20 games where he averaged 20.6 possessions and 3.5 rebound 50s per game.

Hawthorn was dealt a big blow last Friday with skipper Ben McEvoy ruled out until the second half of the season after suffering a fracture in his neck at training last Thursday.

The 32-year-old has avoided surgery and is expected to make a full recovery but will require a significant amount of time to heal.

Sam Mitchell was about to be dealt a selection conundrum with Max Lynch available for Sunday's clash against St Kilda after overcoming concussion protocols, but that will be moved further down the line with the former Magpie set to partner Ned Reeves against Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall.

Jarman Impey made a successful return in the VFL on Sunday, finishing with 16 disposals in his first game since round 14 last year.

The 26-year-old has endured a frustrating few seasons at Waverley Park, managing only 18 games since tearing his ACL in 2019, due to that long-term knee injury and a nasty ankle fracture and ligament damage that ruined his 2021 and impacted his pre-season.