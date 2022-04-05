Lachlan Murphy in the hands of trainers during the round three match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Rory Sloane, Dylan Grimes, Nick Haynes, Nat Fyfe, Jake Lever and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round three.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Murphy Neck Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Adductor Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Adelaide took the cautious route in leaving out skipper Sloane last week and he appears likely to return but needs to fully train on Wednesday to prove he's over an adductor injury. Murphy will also face a test but is expected to be available after the heavy collision late in the Showdown to his neck where he underwent off-season surgery. Andrew McPherson has recovered from a hamstring injury and is available for selection. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 6- weeks Oscar McInerney Suspension Round 5 Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

No concerns for the Lions ahead of playing Geelong. Lachie Neale turned his ankle early in the win over North Melbourne but played the game out strongly. Coleman is continuing to ramp up his training and closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Knee Test David Cuningham Knee 10-14 weeks Ed Curnow Knee 2-4 weeks Josh Honey Knee 1-2 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee 2-4 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sam Philp Ribs Test Marc Pittonet Back Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues are still waiting on how McDonald and Pittonet pull up from respective back injuries before deciding their availability for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Adam Saad should exit the AFL's health and safety protocols on Saturday. Liam Stocker made a successful return from a syndesmosis injury through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 5-6 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 1-2 weeks Beau McCreery Hip 2 weeks Nathan Murphy Ankle 4-5 weeks Jordan Roughead Shoulder Test Trey Ruscoe Plantaris Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Key defender Roughead is a chance to play his first game of the season this Saturday against West Coast, after overcoming shoulder surgery in early February. The 31-year-old has completed his rehab and is back in full contact training. Kreuger has made a quick turnaround after hurting his shoulder in round two and is a chance to make the trip to Queensland to face Brisbane on Easter Thursday. McCreery has also made strong progress over the past week and is in the frame to be fit in time for Anzac Day, while Dean and Murphy are still at least a month away. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle Test Aaron Francis Knee Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Kyle Langford Hamstring 6-8 weeks Zach Merrett Ankle 5-7 weeks Will Snelling Calf Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Cox will be touch and go to be available after missing last week with his ankle injury while Jones is also getting closer to a comeback from his own ankle troubles. Francis didn't play in the VFL last week as he was given some time to get over his jarred knee but Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Zach Reid did return to VFL level. Hurley is a chance to play at VFL level in coming weeks in what would be a celebrated comeback from his career-threatening hip injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eric Benning Lower leg TBA Sean Darcy Ankle Test Nat Fyfe Back 5-6 weeks Matthew Johnson Foot/ankle TBA David Mundy H&S protocols Test Alex Pearce Ankle TBA Caleb Serong Knee Test Darcy Tucker Illness Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Veteran Mundy returned to training on Tuesday after missing the past two games in health and safety protocols and will be in the mix to return against GWS on Saturday. Serong was also on light duties after missing the Derby with a knee issue, having been on crutches last week, and will need to tick several boxes to be considered. Darcy was close to playing in the Derby so is likely to return, but will need to pass a test, while Tucker only walked laps on Tuesday after a frightening seizure during Sunday's game which saw him stretchered off. Pearce played on after copping an ankle knock, but had scans on Monday and wasn’t sighted at Tuesday training. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 8-12 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Flynn Kroeger Hip TBC Sam Menegola Concussion 1 week Gary Rohan Back and hip TBC Sam Simpson Concussion TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

New recruit Ceglar won't be seen for the first half of the season after undergoing foot surgery on Monday. The ruckman was just working his way back from knee surgery when he hurt his foot in the VFL last weekend. Menegola was also edging closer to a return to Chris Scott's side but now won't be available until the Cats' VFL side faces Southport on April 14. Esava Ratugolea will be available to face Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, despite being substituted out of last Saturday night's win over Collingwood. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Shoulder 4 weeks Joel Jeffrey Groin Test Ben King Knee Season Izak Rankine Corked quad Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Much like last week, Rankine will be a test to play Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Sunday. The lively small forward has missed the past two matches but was running with the main group on Tuesday and is expected to play. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 12-16 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 4-6 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 8-10 weeks Josh Fahey Shoulder TBC Toby Greene Suspension Round 6 Nick Haynes Ankle TBC Jacob Hopper Knee TBC Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 8-9 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring 2-4 weeks Zach Sproule Shoulder 4 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

As if the Giants didn't have enough injury worries already, star defender Nick Haynes hurt his ankle against the Suns and was subbed out of the game. Greene is still two weeks from returning, while Stone is the next closest to playing again. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Foot 2 weeks Ben McEvoy Neck 3 months Jack Scrimshaw Scapula TBC Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Skipper McEvoy will miss the next few months after fracturing his neck at training late last week. The veteran ruckman won't require surgery but will need a prolonged period on the sidelines to fix the issue. Max Lynch will be available to face St Kilda on Sunday. Scrimshaw was the main injury concern to emerge from Sunday's one-point loss, but the young defender has avoided serious injury with scans clearing him of a fractured scapula. Scrimshaw is still a chance to face the Saints. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf 2-3 weeks Jake Lever Foot Test Harrison Petty Calf Test Christian Salem Knee 4-6 weeks Daniel Turner Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons should regain premiership defenders Lever and Petty from injury this week, but Hibberd is still another fortnight away at least. Ben Brown will exit the AFL's health and safety protocols on Thursday morning. Kade Chandler made a successful return from a quad injury through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Luke Davies-Uniacke Concussion Test Will Phillips Glandular fever 1-2 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tarryn Thomas Internal bruising 3-7 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Davies-Uniacke from the AFL's concussion protocols for Saturday's clash with the Swans, but Phillips might be another week or two away. Atu Bosenavulagi (concussion) and Matt McGuinness (foot) returned through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Ankle 2-3 weeks Tom Clurey Knee Test Charlie Dixon Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Neck Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 6-8 weeks Robbie Gray H&S Protocols TBC Sam Skinner Ankle Test Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Gray was close to returning from a knee injury last week only to enter the health and safety protocols and should be out in time for Thursday night's game to be considered for selection, although it's hardly ideal preparation for the veteran. Key defender Skinner was subbed out in the Showdown with an ankle sprain but has been cleared of serious injury and is expected to be available. Clurey has shot into calculations after a minor off-season knee surgery, while Duursma picked up a neck injury playing in the SANFL on the weekend. Spearhead Dixon suffered a setback in his return from ankle surgery and will miss an "extended period". – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dylan Grimes Hamstring TBC Kane Lambert Hip Indefinite Dustin Martin Personal TBC Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Jack Riewoldt Thumb Test Nick Vlastuin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes returned last week against the Saints but ended the game with ice around his hamstring and will miss the next block of games after a strain. Off-setting that for this week is the fact Prestia is likely to return from his own hamstring problem and Riewoldt should also be back after narrowly missing last week's loss to St Kilda after a skin infection in his thumb. Vlastuin looks more likely to be available in round five. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Hunter Clark Shoulder 2-4 weeks Jarryn Geary Concussion 1 week Dan Hannebery Calf 6-8 weeks Jack Higgins Concussion 1 week Zak Jones Personal leave TBC Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Higgins and Geary both suffered concussions on Sunday and will be unavailable this weekend. Higgins was substituted out of the Saints' win over Richmond, while Geary suffered his head knock early in the VFL, which will delay his AFL return just when he was on the cusp of returning to Brett Ratten's side following a shoulder reconstruction. Billings suffered a setback with his hamstring and will take a bit longer to recover than first expected. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera tweaked his ankle late at Marvel Stadium but has been cleared of damage. Hannebery underwent calf surgery last week and isn’t expected back until the second half of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Hickey Knee 6 weeks Justin McInerney Knee Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans have kept tight-lipped about Papley's progress, but the small forward is at least another week off after hurting his hamstring six weeks ago. Coach John Longmire confirmed Hickey suffered a medial ligament strain against the Bulldogs and will miss six weeks, but in better news McInerney is expected to return after missing two matches. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 3 weeks Tom Barass H&S protocols Test Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Greg Clark Shoulder 2-3 weeks Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jamie Cripps Pectoral 2-3 weeks Liam Duggan H&S protocols TBC Jamaine Jones Hamstring Test Tom Joyce Ankle 2 weeks Tim Kelly Hamstring 2 weeks Willie Rioli H&S protocols TBc Dom Sheed Ankle 6-8 weeks Luke Shuey H&S protocols TBC Zane Trew Shin TBC Bailey Williams H&S protocols Test Jack Williams H&S protocols Test Elliot Yeo Calf 2 weeks Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast should welcome back several players from health and safety protocols against Collingwood on Saturday, with Barrass and Bailey Williams returning to training on Tuesday. Shuey, Rioli and Duggan are due to come out of protocols later in the week and will be considered. Jones trained well on Tuesday after hamstring tightness saw him subbed out of Sunday's Derby and seems in contention to face the Magpies. Yeo and Cripps are both getting closer to returns, but that won't be this weekend. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 months Zaine Cordy Concussion 1 week Sam Darcy Foot Indefinite Jason Johannisen Calf 2 weeks Robbie McComb Ribs Test Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Cordy was substituted out of last week's win over Sydney with concussion so will sit out this weekend's meeting with Richmond under the AFL's protocols. Marcus Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton got knocks in the clash against the Swans but are all clear to face the Tigers, while McComb will have to go through a test to prove his fitness due to a ribs problem. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list