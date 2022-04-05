THE LATEST on Rory Sloane, Dylan Grimes, Nick Haynes, Nat Fyfe, Jake Lever and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round three.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Murphy  Neck  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Adductor  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Adelaide took the cautious route in leaving out skipper Sloane last week and he appears likely to return but needs to fully train on Wednesday to prove he's over an adductor injury. Murphy will also face a test but is expected to be available after the heavy collision late in the Showdown to his neck where he underwent off-season surgery. Andrew McPherson has recovered from a hamstring injury and is available for selection. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keidean Coleman  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  6- weeks
 Oscar McInerney  Suspension  Round 5
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

No concerns for the Lions ahead of playing Geelong. Lachie Neale turned his ankle early in the win over North Melbourne but played the game out strongly. Coleman is continuing to ramp up his training and closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Knee  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  10-14 weeks
 Ed Curnow  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Josh Honey  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Sam Philp  Ribs  Test
 Marc Pittonet  Back  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues are still waiting on how McDonald and Pittonet pull up from respective back injuries before deciding their availability for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Adam Saad should exit the AFL's health and safety protocols on Saturday. Liam Stocker made a successful return from a syndesmosis injury through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hip  2 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Shoulder  Test
 Trey Ruscoe  Plantaris  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Key defender Roughead is a chance to play his first game of the season this Saturday against West Coast, after overcoming shoulder surgery in early February. The 31-year-old has completed his rehab and is back in full contact training. Kreuger has made a quick turnaround after hurting his shoulder in round two and is a chance to make the trip to Queensland to face Brisbane on Easter Thursday. McCreery has also made strong progress over the past week and is in the frame to be fit in time for Anzac Day, while Dean and Murphy are still at least a month away. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Test
 Aaron Francis   Knee  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Zach Merrett  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Will Snelling  Calf  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Cox will be touch and go to be available after missing last week with his ankle injury while Jones is also getting closer to a comeback from his own ankle troubles. Francis didn't play in the VFL last week as he was given some time to get over his jarred knee but Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Zach Reid did return to VFL level. Hurley is a chance to play at VFL level in coming weeks in what would be a celebrated comeback from his career-threatening hip injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eric Benning  Lower leg  TBA
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Back  5-6 weeks
 Matthew Johnson  Foot/ankle  TBA
 David Mundy  H&S protocols  Test
 Alex Pearce  Ankle  TBA
 Caleb Serong  Knee  Test
 Darcy Tucker  Illness  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Veteran Mundy returned to training on Tuesday after missing the past two games in health and safety protocols and will be in the mix to return against GWS on Saturday. Serong was also on light duties after missing the Derby with a knee issue, having been on crutches last week, and will need to tick several boxes to be considered. Darcy was close to playing in the Derby so is likely to return, but will need to pass a test, while Tucker only walked laps on Tuesday after a frightening seizure during Sunday's game which saw him stretchered off. Pearce played on after copping an ankle knock, but had scans on Monday and wasn’t sighted at Tuesday training. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  8-12 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Hip  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Concussion  1 week
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  TBC
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

New recruit Ceglar won't be seen for the first half of the season after undergoing foot surgery on Monday. The ruckman was just working his way back from knee surgery when he hurt his foot in the VFL last weekend. Menegola was also edging closer to a return to Chris Scott's side but now won't be available until the Cats' VFL side faces Southport on April 14. Esava Ratugolea will be available to face Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, despite being substituted out of last Saturday night's win over Collingwood. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Shoulder  4 weeks
 Joel Jeffrey  Groin  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Izak Rankine  Corked quad  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Much like last week, Rankine will be a test to play Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Sunday. The lively small forward has missed the past two matches but was running with the main group on Tuesday and is expected to play. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  12-16 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder   TBC
 Toby Greene  Suspension  Round 6
 Nick Haynes  Ankle  TBC
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  TBC
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  8-9 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  4 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

As if the Giants didn't have enough injury worries already, star defender Nick Haynes hurt his ankle against the Suns and was subbed out of the game. Greene is still two weeks from returning, while Stone is the next closest to playing again. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Foot  2 weeks
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  3 months
 Jack Scrimshaw  Scapula  TBC
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Skipper McEvoy will miss the next few months after fracturing his neck at training late last week. The veteran ruckman won't require surgery but will need a prolonged period on the sidelines to fix the issue. Max Lynch will be available to face St Kilda on Sunday. Scrimshaw was the main injury concern to emerge from Sunday's one-point loss, but the young defender has avoided serious injury with scans clearing him of a fractured scapula. Scrimshaw is still a chance to face the Saints. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jake Lever  Foot   Test
 Harrison Petty  Calf  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  3-5 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons should regain premiership defenders Lever and Petty from injury this week, but Hibberd is still another fortnight away at least. Ben Brown will exit the AFL's health and safety protocols on Thursday morning. Kade Chandler made a successful return from a quad injury through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Concussion  Test
 Will Phillips  Glandular fever  1-2 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tarryn Thomas  Internal bruising  3-7 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Davies-Uniacke from the AFL's concussion protocols for Saturday's clash with the Swans, but Phillips might be another week or two away. Atu Bosenavulagi (concussion) and Matt McGuinness (foot) returned through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aliir Aliir  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Tom Clurey  Knee  Test
Charlie Dixon  Ankle  TBC
Xavier Duursma  Neck  Test
Orazio Fantasia  Knee  6-8 weeks
Robbie Gray  H&S Protocols  TBC
Sam Skinner  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Gray was close to returning from a knee injury last week only to enter the health and safety protocols and should be out in time for Thursday night's game to be considered for selection, although it's hardly ideal preparation for the veteran. Key defender Skinner was subbed out in the Showdown with an ankle sprain but has been cleared of serious injury and is expected to be available. Clurey has shot into calculations after a minor off-season knee surgery, while Duursma picked up a neck injury playing in the SANFL on the weekend. Spearhead Dixon suffered a setback in his return from ankle surgery and will miss an "extended period". – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  TBC
 Kane Lambert  Hip  Indefinite
 Dustin Martin  Personal  TBC
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Riewoldt  Thumb  Test
 Nick Vlastuin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes returned last week against the Saints but ended the game with ice around his hamstring and will miss the next block of games after a strain. Off-setting that for this week is the fact Prestia is likely to return from his own hamstring problem and Riewoldt should also be back after narrowly missing last week's loss to St Kilda after a skin infection in his thumb. Vlastuin looks more likely to be available in round five. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Hamstring   3-4 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Concussion  1 week
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jack Higgins  Concussion  1 week
 Zak Jones  Personal leave  TBC
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Higgins and Geary both suffered concussions on Sunday and will be unavailable this weekend. Higgins was substituted out of the Saints' win over Richmond, while Geary suffered his head knock early in the VFL, which will delay his AFL return just when he was on the cusp of returning to Brett Ratten's side following a shoulder reconstruction. Billings suffered a setback with his hamstring and will take a bit longer to recover than first expected. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera tweaked his ankle late at Marvel Stadium but has been cleared of damage. Hannebery underwent calf surgery last week and isn’t expected back until the second half of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Hickey  Knee  6 weeks
 Justin McInerney  Knee  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans have kept tight-lipped about Papley's progress, but the small forward is at least another week off after hurting his hamstring six weeks ago. Coach John Longmire confirmed Hickey suffered a medial ligament strain against the Bulldogs and will miss six weeks, but in better news McInerney is expected to return after missing two matches. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  3 weeks
 Tom Barass  

 H&S protocols

  Test
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Greg Clark  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jamie Cripps  Pectoral  2-3 weeks
 Liam Duggan  H&S protocols  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  2 weeks
 Tim Kelly  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Willie Rioli  H&S protocols  TBc
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Luke Shuey  H&S protocols  TBC
 Zane Trew  Shin  TBC
 Bailey Williams  H&S protocols  Test
 Jack Williams  H&S protocols  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  2 weeks
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast should welcome back several players from health and safety protocols against Collingwood on Saturday, with Barrass and Bailey Williams returning to training on Tuesday. Shuey, Rioli and Duggan are due to come out of protocols later in the week and will be considered. Jones trained well on Tuesday after hamstring tightness saw him subbed out of Sunday's Derby and seems in contention to face the Magpies. Yeo and Cripps are both getting closer to returns, but that won't be this weekend.  – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 months
 Zaine Cordy  Concussion  1 week
 Sam Darcy  Foot  Indefinite
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2 weeks
 Robbie McComb  Ribs  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
Updated: April 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Cordy was substituted out of last week's win over Sydney with concussion so will sit out this weekend's meeting with Richmond under the AFL's protocols. Marcus Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton got knocks in the clash against the Swans but are all clear to face the Tigers, while McComb will have to go through a test to prove his fitness due to a ribs problem. - Cal Twomey

