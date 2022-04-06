ADELAIDE has confirmed Taylor Walker will make his return to the senior side in this Sunday's clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

It marks the 31-year-old's first game since round 20 last year before he was banned for six matches for making a racial slur at a SANFL match in July.

He missed the final three matches of 2021 and the first three matches this year, but will be thrust straight back into the fold despite not playing any competitive football for more than eight months.

The Crows are coming off an epic Showdown win over Port Adelaide with coach Matthew Nicks forecasting the return of Walker post-match, but it remains to be seen who will go out of the side.

Taylor Walker at Adelaide's team photo day on February 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"With Tex coming back in – you'd think he comes into the team – but for (Elliott) Himmelberg and (Lachie) Gollant and (Darcy) Fogarty to stand up today, it makes that decision an interesting one for us this week," Nicks said.

"I think Tex is in really good nick … and he brings a little more experience to that forward line, so we'll look at that."

Himmelberg and Gollant were two of the heroes against Port, kicking four goals apiece in breakout games for both, while Fogarty kicked one goal from five disposals.

Prior to his suspension, 31-year-old Walker was in the midst of a rejuvenated season, kicking 17 goals in the opening three rounds of 2021 and finishing with 48 from 17 games.