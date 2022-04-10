FOR THE second week in a row St Kilda conceded two goals inside the first minute and a half of play, and for the second week in a row the poor start meant nothing to the end result.

In fact, this time the Saints found top gear much earlier than against Richmond in round three, kicking 10 of the next 12 goals on the way to a massive 22.10 (142) to 10.13 (73) victory against Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday.

Jack Steele and Brad Crouch did St Kilda's heavy lifting yet again, aided by the tap work of Paddy Ryder, but they may be without the veteran ruckman next week with the MRO sure to look at a bump on Will Day that sent the Hawks defender out of the game with concussion.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ryder late bump leaves young Hawk dazed Paddy Ryder applies a belated bump on Will Day after he kicks and the Hawk leaves the field

Full forward Max King again kept his best till late, slotting three goals in the final term and four for the match. He now sits equal first in the Coleman Medal running with 13 for the season, 11 of which have come in fourth quarters.

Triple-premiership Hawk-turned-Saint (via Fremantle) Bradley Hill enjoyed facing his former club, kicking a career-high four goals and using his pace to break the game open. Jade Gresham and Tim Membrey also slotted four each.

Rising defender Changkuoth Jiath was terrific again for Hawthorn, as was acting skipper Jaeger O'Meara and ball magnet Tom Mitchell who passed the 30-disposal mark for the first time this season.

Mitch Lewis presented strongly in front of goal but didn't have his kicking boots on when it counted, finishing with 3.5, two of which came in the final quarter.

HAWTHORN 3.3 5.8 7.11 10.13 (73)

ST KILDA 6.1 12.3 15.8 22.10 (142)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Lewis 3, Breust 3, Moore 2, O'Meara, Reeves

St Kilda: Membrey 4, Gresham 4, King 4, Hill 3, Butler 2, Ryder 2, Long, Steele

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness, replaced Will Day in the third quarter

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes