LAST ROUND almost 23,000 Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic coaches picked Braydon Preuss in their squads for a bargain price with many of them deciding to make him an on-field player.

This week, they'll be scrambling for cover as the Giant has been suspended for a week.

With some ‘luck', coaches will have cover with Hugh Dixon performing well for the Eagles last week or the possible inclusion of Jack Hayes if Patrick Ryder if suspended. Sam Hayes may also be called upon if Scott Lycett misses after his shoulder injury.

Patrick Cripps may need to be traded after being subbed out on Sunday with a hamstring injury while those who missed the boat on Nathan O'Driscoll will need to lock away the DEF/MID before his price rises even more next week.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through all the big issues facing coaches ahead of the Easter round of footy which takes a bit of thinking as we manage the five days of fixtures.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Max Gawn was the top scorer of the round and Brodie Grundy wasn't far behind.

3:20 - Roy and Warnie made a big rookie mistake and missed out on Nathan O'Driscoll scoring a ton on their ground.

8:20 - George Hewett gets some love for his epic start to the season.

12:00 - Did you know James Worpel played a full game for just 10 Fantasy points?

16:30 - We're waiting on news on Patrick Cripps' hamstring injury.

21:00 - Ruck stats from the VFL and SANFL for Preuss cover.

24:15 - Hugh Dixon could be solid ruck cover for the week.

28:00 - What is the advice on Cripps.

31:00 - Roy discussed his Rollin' 22 starting with Jack Steele leading the midfielders.

36:00 - Calvin has looked at which players could be good picks for the next few weeks based on his Scale of Hardness.

41:00 - Sam Docherty looks to be the No. 1 defender this season.

44:45 - It was tough to round out the sixth forward, but Roy goes with Will Brodie.

48:05 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal that they are all moving out Cripps for premium MIDs.

54:30 - "It's a role change" - Why Roy is keen to dump Matt Rowell.

58:20 - Key things to think about due to the Easter fixture.

61:05:- Why O'Driscoll is a must have.

