Tayla Harris launches into the now-famous kick at goal against the Western Bulldogs in 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

IT'S TAYLA Harris like you've never seen her before.

A new Amazon documentary will take a behind-the-scenes look at the life of one of the AFLW's most recognisable players, as she strives for sporting greatness amid ever-increasing public scrutiny.



>> WATCH THE 'KICK LIKE TAYLA' TRAILER IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Releasing on May 27, Prime Video's Kick Like Tayla chronicles the public and personal challenges Harris has faced in her AFLW and boxing career to date.

Featuring insights from Harris and her inner circle, the one-hour documentary looks at the fallout from the famous 'the Kick' photo, and examines how sentiment towards female athletes is shifting, in no small part due to figures such as Harris and her contemporaries.

KICK LIKE TAYLA premieres exclusively on Prime Video from May 27 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, US, UK and South Africa and will launch globally on June 17.