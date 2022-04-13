Hugh Dixon sings the song after West Coast's round four win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are some big issues that need attention this week, none bigger than the hamstring injury to inspirational Blues skipper Patrick Cripps who was averaging 124 over his first three games.

The Blues have indicated he is likely to miss only one week, but he is unfortunately priced well below his worth after starting the season at a bargain price.



Coaches who have Braydon Preuss sitting at R2 will be eagerly awaiting teams to drop in oder to work out a plan to cover the suspended big man. It looks like there may be a number of bench options with Sam and Jack Hayes both in the mix for selection this week due to suspension and injury, while Hugh Dixon is also set for an increased role due to Nic Naitanui’s extended time on the sideline.

MOST TRADED IN

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $275,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $872,000)

Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $218,000)

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $595,000)

Hugh Dixon (FWD/RUC, $278,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Patrick Cripps (MID, $803,000)

Paddy McCartin (DEF/FWD, $359,000)

Josh Ward (MID, $381,000)

Matt Rowell (MID, $572,000)

Josh Hayes (FWD/RUC, $367,000)

Paddy McCartin in action during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Nick Daicos (MID, $545,000) +$88k

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $595,000) +$76k

Nic Martin (FWD, $422,000) +$74

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $275,000) +73k

Zac Williams (DEF, $658,000) +61k

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Josh Rotham (DEF, $525,000) -$59k

Trent Bianco (FWD, $434,000) -$57k

Aiden Bonar (DEF, $250,000) -$57k

Luke Parker (MID, $761,000) -$56k

Ollie Wines (MID, $883,000) -$54k

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is subbed off during R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $275,000) -32

Hugh Dixon (FWD/RUC, $278,000) -12

Nic Martin (FWD, $422,000) -7

Aaron Black (MID, $221,000) -3

Nick Daicos (MID, $545,000) -2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Touk Miller (MID, $934,000) 160

Ollie Wines (MID, $883,000) 160

Christian Salem (DEF, $239,000) 160

Christian Petracca (MID, $942,000) 154

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 151

Christian Petracca in action against Adelaide during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BUY

Nathan O’Driscoll

FREMANTLE

DEF/MID, $275,000

The ‘must have’ rookie target is the Docker youngster following a breakout performance against the Giants. He has a break even of negative 32 following an impressive 109 from 20 possessions, five marks, six tackles and two goals leading into a nice match up this week.

Ben Keays

ADELAIDE

MID, $952,000

Despite not being a fan of paying top dollar, the Crow ball magnet needs to be considered for coaches that love a unique. He is owned by just three per cent despite the fact he is dominating with an average of 123. He is fresh off his third 130 game of the season after collecting 27 possessions and laying 12 tackles to be the third highest scorer of the year.

Zac Williams

CARLTON

DEF, $658,000

After a poor start to the season in round one, Z-Will hasn’t looked back with a three game average of 113 since then. He was outstanding across half back against the Suns, finding the ball with high frequency, eventually finishing with 36 disposals and 137. He has a break even of just 28 and is only owned by two per cent. Note: A high risk, high reward move.

Also consider: Marcus Windhager, Max Gawn, Justin McInerney.

Zac Williams marks in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $934,000

The hard working Sun had another disappointing outing which leaves him with a huge break even of 160. He has been copping more opposition attention than he is used to the past two weeks but should bounce back this week against the Saints who have not been using a tagger so far this season.

Christian Petracca

MELBOURNE

MID, $942,000

After a huge start to the season, Petracca has received plenty of opposition attention the past two weeks scoring just 83 and 77 as a result. He has a good run of games coming up from teams that have been giving up plenty of points to opposition midfielders and he will reward coaches that stick by him. He has a break even of 154.

Clayton Oliver

MELBOURNE

MID, $890,000

After starting the season with three straight triple figure scores, the usually reliable midfielder was quite despite his teams dominance against the Power. He managed an uncustomary 19 possessions to go with just one mark and four tackles for 68.

Also consider: Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Adam Treloar.

Dan Houston handballs under pressure from Clayton Oliver during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Matt Rowell

GOLD COAST

MID, $572,000

The former number one pick had a sensational start to the season with a score of 117 but unfortunately, his role since then has changed and he hasn’t been a shadow of that 33 possession performance. He had just 17 touches against the Blues and took his second mark for the year on his way to 66. Rowell now has a break even of 65 and is a nice price to upgrade to a premium.

Matt Crouch

ADELAIDE

MID, $697,000

The Crow ball magnet has made a good start to the season but unfortunately his time on ground has been tracking in the wrong direction which obviously doesn't bode well for his scoring. He spent a season low 64 per cent time on ground against the Bombers for 66.

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $803,000

Following a massive start to the season with scores of 112, 123 and 138, the inspirational Blues skipper unfortunately went down with injury at the end of the first quarter due to a hamstring strain on 36. I would only be trading if you believe he will miss an extended period. At this stage, I believe the club and will hold, fully expecting him back in my team next week to play the Dockers.

Also consider: Paddy McCartin, Josh Ward, Jake Bowey.

Who goes first Rowell or Crouch — Mosquit-no (@MMosquitno) April 12, 2022

They have both been disappointing, but Rowell is the one that needs to go. I don’t even know what his role is at the moment, but it is a far cry from the one he played in round one when he resembled a number one draft pick. Crouch can go next week and hopefully he plays some reasonable time on ground in his swan song.

Could you play NOD as a mid and replace Cripps with a premo defender? — Nathan Glennie ➐ (@fireballmudflap) April 12, 2022

This is definitely a play mate! Remember to factor in Nick Daicos likely being available as a defender next week. He will probably make the Rollin’ 22 back there.

Simpkin an option as a Cripps replacement? — Matt Mottram (@mattmottram) April 12, 2022

There isn’t much top end talent below Crippa’s current

Currently ranked top300.. don’t have neale.. getting nervous about his run, bye and especially his vc matchup Thursday night. Is it a no brainer? I like my PODs 😔 — Max Sumner (@maxlad1) April 12, 2022

price. I rate Simpkin as an option for that price but my preference is to go up to the likes of Steele, Macrae etc. if you can get him there.

Cripps - Could you possibly trade him in for rowell as a non owner? (hes 130k+ Cheaper than touk, brayshaw etc) or too risky with the hammy — Tyler Bennett (@Froggy_Bennett) April 12, 2022

Too risky I’d say. I highly doubt he will play this week. Can’t risk a prize bull in round five.

Currently ranked top300.. don’t have neale.. getting nervous about his run, bye and especially his vc matchup Thursday night. Is it a no brainer? I like my PODs 😔 — Max Sumner (@maxlad1) April 12, 2022

Don’t get caught up chasing a unique at this stage mate. Neale is fit and firing. The fact he is still scoring with a hard tag is testament to his form an fitness.

Is it too late for will Brodie — Jake Just (@_Mr720_) April 12, 2022

I am a big fan of turning a negative into a positive when a prized player goes down. If trading down to Brodie from Cripps gives you the opportunity to either get a rookie off the ground or fix a failed selection I would tick it off. Likewise, if it is a mini rookie upgrade, it is justifiable as a stepping stone trade. Keep an eye on returning midfielders from Freo because his role is currently elite but it won’t stay that way forever.

At this stage I will be holding, with the expectation he is back next week.



