HAWTHORN has made a big call for its Easter Monday clash, omitting midfielder James Worpel from the line-up to face arch-rival Geelong at the MCG at 3.20pm AEST.

The Hawks have also left out Daniel Howe and Finn Maginness, as well as losing Will Day to concussion from the bump that handed St Kilda’s Paddy Ryder a two-week suspension.

Meanwhile, the Cats get back inspirational skipper Joel Selwood and All-Australian defender Tom Stewart, coming in for the managed Jake Kolodjashnij and injured Quinton Narkle, while there is no room for veteran Shaun Higgins, who is among the emergencies.

Worpel’s omission comes as a statement after a slow start to the season for the promising midfielder. His place in the side has been filled by veteran Liam Shiels, with former Collingwood running machine Tom Phillips and Jacob Koschitzke also returning.

HAWTHORN

In: L.Shiels, J.Koschitzke, T.Phillips

Out: D.Howe (omitted), J.Worpel (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted), W.Day (concussion)

Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced W.Day)

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, J.Selwood

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed), Q.Narkle (ankle), Z.Guthrie (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced Q.Narkle)