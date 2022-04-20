FANTASY football can be simple. Get the ball, score points. If you're around the ball, you have the opportunity to score more points.

While those who drafted James Worpel may not believe this to be the case after some of his performances this season, generally speaking, midfielders with high centre bounce attendance (CBA) numbers are the competition's highest scorers.

Following CBAs can help coaches track role changes which could help them find a good buy, or someone to jump off as their Fantasy numbers slide.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

You can find centre bounce attendance data post-game in the AFL Live Official App by tapping Players in any game of the Match Centre and customising your stats when changing the stats from Basic to Advanced. You can see quarter-by-quarter breakdowns of all statistics by tapping More.

DOWNLOAD THE APP via the App Store or Google Play store

>> Watch AFL Fantasy LIVE on Facebook every Thursday from 6:15pm AEST as Roy, Calvin and Warnie give instant reactions to team announcements, discuss trade options and the best captain picks for the round ahead. 

The Crows' midfield set-up looks relatively settled with Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Matt Crouch the key names in there. Rory Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL in round five. Harry Schoenberg played in the SANFL on the weekend with Sam Berry taking up his numbers in his first game of the year.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Reilly O'Brien

82.2

92

79

94

85

93

89

Ben Keays

121.4

77

75

74

79

77

76

Rory Laird

102.7

DNP

DNP

71

73

70

71

Sam Berry

56

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

70

70

Matt Crouch

85.2

69

67

52

64

83

67

Harry Schoenberg

75.3

58

67

81

36

DNP

60

Rory Sloane

69.8

73

67

DNP

48

0

45

Elliott Himmelberg

59.8

0

21

6

15

7

10

Riley Thilthorpe

55

8

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

8

Jordan Dawson

94

23

13

6

0

0

8

Josh Rachele

73

0

8

16

0

0

5

Lachlan Sholl

76.4

0

4

0

0

0

1

Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner have enjoyed more time in the middle as mooted in the pre-season. Lachie Neale has rewarded his owners with a fantastic average so far this year thanks to having every opportunity being around the ball. He has the second-highest CBA average of all midfielders.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Lachie Neale

113.2

88

83

88

81

91

86

Oscar McInerney

70.5

75

59

71

DNP

72

69

Jarryd Lyons

94.8

67

52

71

69

66

65

Jarrod Berry

76.8

17

72

44

62

28

45

Hugh McCluggage

89.4

25

31

38

42

75

43

Darcy Fort

62.2

25

41

29

77

28

39

Zac Bailey

78.6

46

28

18

23

31

28

Cam Rayner

52.4

33

34

38

23

6

27

Tom Fullarton

32

DNP

DNP

DNP

23

DNP

23

Nakia Cockatoo

40.4

17

0

3

0

0

3

Dayne Zorko

87.2

8

0

0

0

3

2
Zac Bailey is tackled by Brandan Parfitt during the R4 clash between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Round four was the first time Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Matthew Kennedy played in the same team. Cripps was injured in the second quarter which sent Walsh in there and his increased time continued in round five where he posted a season-high 113 points.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Marc Pittonet

60.3

76

73

81

DNP

83

78

George Hewett

98.6

76

88

62

84

70

76

Patrick Cripps

102.3

76

85

88

32

DNP

72

Adam Cerra

84.8

72

DNP

46

52

83

65

Matthew Kennedy

93.4

76

64

58

56

57

62

Sam Walsh

102.3

DNP

52

38

72

77

60

Tom De Koning

51

24

27

19

84

DNP

37

Jack Silvagni

75.2

0

0

0

16

17

6

Zac Fisher

69

0

9

8

0

13

6

Jack Martin

47.8

0

DNP

0

4

0

1

Will Setterfield

68.2

0

3

0

0

0

1

Continuing his role from late last season, Jordan De Goey has been the main man at the Pies' centre bounces. With a few personnel changes in the opening month of football, there have been a range of players in the mix including new recruit Patrick Lipinski who had played enough time forward to gain dual-position status this week. 

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Brodie Grundy

91

87

88

78

96

78

85

Jordan De Goey

94.3

68

79

63

DNP

88

74

Taylor Adams

78.3

65

50

69

DNP

56

61

Jack Crisp

97

55

54

50

71

66

59

Scott Pendlebury

84.4

32

38

50

43

81

50

Patrick Lipinski

83.8

48

38

22

79

0

36

Jamie Elliott

77

19

17

34

68

DNP

35

Mason Cox

39.5

13

DNP

DNP

DNP

13

13

Darcy Cameron

47.3

DNP

4

22

4

9

10

Tyler Brown

21.3

10

25

0

DNP

DNP

10

Callum L. Brown

61.5

DNP

DNP

DNP

21

0

10

Nick Daicos

94

3

0

13

14

9

8

Nathan Kreuger

55

DNP

8

DNP

DNP

0

4

Steele Sidebottom

67.6

0

0

0

4

0

1

The Bombers look to have run with three core midfielders and some other chopping out. Darcy Parish has been the most consistent member while Andrew McGrath's early-season role as a half-back changed with Zach Merrett's injury.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Darcy Parish

99

67

86

64

76

89

76

Sam Draper

56.6

94

90

71

45

82

76

Jake Stringer

63.5

DNP

72

79

DNP

DNP

75

Zach Merrett

115

55

79

DNP

DNP

DNP

66

Dylan Shiel

75.5

55

DNP

50

73

86

66

Andrew McGrath

81.4

45

21

79

85

75

61

Jye Caldwell

77.6

45

38

29

39

36

38

Andrew Phillips

46.7

DNP

DNP

29

55

4

30

Ben Hobbs

72

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

14

14

Archie Perkins

55.8

33

3

0

27

0

14

Peter Wright

71

6

10

0

0

14

6

Nat Fyfe is still missing from the Dockers' line-up, but it's easy to see that Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong are first picked in the midfield. Former Sun Will Brodie has had plenty of opportunity at centre bounces while veteran David Mundy pops his head in regularly.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Andrew Brayshaw

125.8

88

81

85

79

71

81

Caleb Serong

78.7

65

86

DNP

DNP

79

76

Lloyd Meek

61.7

77

76

65

DNP

DNP

73

David Mundy

83.3

81

DNP

DNP

58

68

69

Will Brodie

93.2

65

57

81

71

68

69

Neil Erasmus

67

DNP

DNP

62

58

DNP

60

Sean Darcy

68.3

DNP

24

DNP

83

64

59

Rory Lobb

64.6

23

0

35

17

36

23

James Aish

69.3

DNP

0

8

33

14

14

Darcy Tucker

49

0

24

19

DNP

0

10

Nathan O'Driscoll

62

DNP

14

19

0

0

8

Sam Switkowski

63.4

0

33

12

0

0

8

Michael Walters

55.8

0

5

15

0

0

4
Will Brodie and Darcy Parish compete for the ball during the R5 clash between Fremantle and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a long list at the Cats which is similar to their rotation policy at selection from week-to-week. Patrick Dangerfield is splitting his time between the midfield and forward line, but has the highest rate of usage of all Geelong players.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Rhys Stanley

73

85

74

78

85

79

80

Patrick Dangerfield

79.4

85

71

88

62

61

74

Brandan Parfitt

77

85

74

56

35

71

65

Cameron Guthrie

81.2

55

74

75

73

43

64

Mark O'Connor

63

DNP

DNP

DNP

81

43

61

Joel Selwood

79.8

45

35

41

DNP

68

47

Esava Ratugolea

34.7

15

26

19

DNP

DNP

20

Max Holmes

57.6

24

42

6

0

4

16

Quinton Narkle

27.5

DNP

0

DNP

35

DNP

16

Mark Blicavs

80.2

0

0

3

15

21

7

Mitch Duncan

84.3

DNP

3

16

0

0

5

Luke Dahlhaus

48.6

0

0

9

12

4

5

Jeremy Cameron

69.2

0

0

3

4

7

3

Tom Atkins

67.8

0

0

6

0

0

1

Isaac Smith

87.6

3

0

0

0

0

1

Tyson Stengle

61

3

0

0

0

0

1

Although their scoring hasn't been what their owners would like, Touk Miller and Matt Rowell are at most of the Suns' centre bounces. They have been supported by Noah Anderson and a cast of extras who come in and out. Surprisingly, Braydon Fiorini, who was at more than half of their CBAs in the first three rounds, wasn't used in the last two.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Jarrod Witts

81.2

90

81

75

92

85

85

Touk Miller

99.4

94

77

75

84

81

83

Matt Rowell

76.4

87

73

67

92

88

82

Noah Anderson

90.4

74

81

46

96

62

72

Brayden Fiorini

86.4

35

54

63

0

0

30

Alex Davies

39.6

10

15

38

28

35

24

Mabior Chol

52.4

10

19

25

8

12

14

David Swallow

53.6

0

0

13

0

27

8

Malcolm Rosas

65.5

DNP

DNP

DNP

0

8

4

Levi Casboult

51.4

0

0

0

0

4

1

Fantasy coaches talk about the mouths to feed at the Giants and judging by their list, you can see plenty of bodies make their way into the centre square when the ball goes up. Tom Green's 59 per cent is the lowest percentage for the midfielder with the most CBAs to their name for their club.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Matt Flynn

69

71

86

DNP

DNP

78

78

Braydon Preuss

96.5

DNP

DNP

71

79

DNP

75

Tom Green

105.8

53

45

67

58

78

59

Jacob Hopper

56

56

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

56

Josh Kelly

92.4

47

45

58

58

63

54

Tim Taranto

111.4

32

41

54

42

59

45

Callan Ward

87.4

50

66

0

25

48

40

Stephen Coniglio

91.6

59

55

13

21

11

34

Tanner Bruhn

51.6

0

45

33

38

41

30

Lachie Ash

61.2

0

0

71

58

0

22

Jake Riccardi

39.3

29

10

DNP

21

0

16

Lachlan Keeffe

41.8

0

DNP

29

0

22

12

Bobby Hill

50.8

3

7

0

0

0

2

Matt de Boer

54.6

0

0

4

0

0

1

Sam Mitchell is spinning the magnets as seen on their chart. Tom Mitchell was in the mix for forward status in the recent DPP updates as he has spent the least amount of time in the middle since he arrived at the Hawks. First-year player Josh Ward had two of his five games where he was in the top two midfielders at centre bounces.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Ned Reeves

45.8

91

55

77

82

21

65

Jaeger O'Meara

63.8

65

59

58

74

43

60

Tom Mitchell

94.2

61

66

46

59

54

57

Jai Newcombe

84.4

43

34

42

76

75

56

Josh Ward

54.8

48

48

73

18

75

51

Jacob Koschitzke

37

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

50

50

James Worpel

54.4

48

66

50

35

46

49

Ben McEvoy

69

DNP

45

DNP

DNP

DNP

45

Conor Nash

52.8

35

28

38

26

36

32

Max Lynch

17

9

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

9

Finn Maginness

43.8

0

0

0

21

DNP

6

Chad Wingard

45.7

0

0

12

DNP

DNP

4

Connor Macdonald

50.2

0

0

0

9

0

2

Daniel Howe

58.5

DNP

DNP

4

0

DNP

2

Max Gawn and Luke Jackson are sharing the load with the skipper taking a few more of the ruck contests at the start of quarters or after goals. It's no surprise that Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are the mainstays and their Fantasy numbers have been great due to their work around the ball.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Clayton Oliver

103.2

93

85

89

83

78

86

Christian Petracca

110.6

75

88

82

89

89

84

Jack Viney

88.2

79

77

68

78

74

75

Max Gawn

106.2

79

62

71

61

59

67

Luke Jackson

80.8

21

38

29

39

41

33

Tom Sparrow

61

21

27

39

39

30

31

James Harmes

82

14

8

14

0

22

13

Alex Neal-Bullen

72.2

18

8

7

0

0

7

Kysaiah Pickett

47.8

0

4

0

11

7

4

James Jordon

68.2

0

4

0

0

0

1

If you're looking for Jy Simpkin, you can find him in a centre square! Only Scott Lycett, Port Adelaide's solo ruck, has a higher percentage of centre bounce attendances. No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis has increased his midfield minutes since debut and has been the second man behind Simpkin in the last couple of weeks. One of the big surprises for many has been the transition in the ruck that has seen Tristan Xerri take on more of a role in the ruck from Roos stalwart Todd Goldstein.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Jy Simpkin

91.8

100

91

91

90

86

91

Hugh Greenwood

84.2

70

68

76

48

53

63

Tristan Xerri

75.4

57

55

68

52

69

61

Jason Horne-Francis

71.2

26

55

59

76

72

60

Luke Davies-Uniacke

71.3

65

14

DNP

52

67

52

Todd Goldstein

51

43

45

32

48

31

39

Tarryn Thomas

49

39

27

DNP

DNP

DNP

33

Jaidyn Stephenson

77.8

0

DNP

35

34

14

22

Tom Powell

60.3

0

18

15

DNP

8

10

Curtis Taylor

65

0

23

12

0

0

6

Cameron Zurhaar

44.3

0

5

6

0

DNP

3

Kayne Turner

48.2

0

0

6

0

0

1

Age is no barrier for Travis Boak who is not only spending bulk time at Port's centre bounces, he's also collected the fourth-most Fantasy points in the competition. Zak Butters' midfield role has increased this year as he has become a Fantasy breakout candidate.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Scott Lycett

72.3

96

93

94

89

DNP

93

Travis Boak

115.6

79

69

84

89

57

74

Sam Hayes

51

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

73

73

Ollie Wines

93.8

63

55

74

28

DNP

58

Willem Drew

73.6

38

62

39

83

63

55

Zak Butters

95.6

58

59

35

44

57

51

Karl Amon

103

21

24

35

22

57

33

Connor Rozee

58.2

17

10

0

0

33

13

Sam Powell-Pepper

73.6

17

14

23

6

0

12

Jackson Mead

44.6

8

7

10

22

10

11

Trent Dumont

53.5

DNP

DNP

DNP

6

10

8

Robbie Gray

51

0

DNP

DNP

DNP

13

7

Jeremy Finlayson

53

4

7

DNP

DNP

10

7

Todd Marshall

52.2

0

0

6

11

17

7
Travis Boak in action during the R5 clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton at the MCG on April 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Tigers appear to be sharing their time in the midfield with no consistent line-up from week-to-week. Shai Bolton's use in the engine room has increased in recent weeks.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Toby Nankervis

73.8

69

41

66

84

80

68

Trent Cotchin

65.4

69

76

77

56

53

67

Thomson Dow

56.3

DNP

62

83

52

47

62

Shai Bolton

67.4

31

59

63

72

87

62

Dustin Martin

71

52

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

52

Dion Prestia

81.3

24

DNP

DNP

64

63

50

Ivan Soldo

36

28

59

29

DNP

DNP

38

Shane Edwards

48.8

14

28

31

48

33

30

Jack Graham

69.8

55

34

20

8

7

25

Jack Ross

51.2

0

31

23

0

0

11

Liam Baker

57

48

3

0

0

0

10

Noah Balta

58.6

3

0

6

16

20

9

Jake Aarts

24.8

3

7

3

DNP

10

6

Marlion Pickett

66

3

0

0

0

0

1

If you knew Jade Gresham would be averaging 90 Fantasy points at this stage of the season, he would have been up there with one of the best picks of the season. He registered team-high CBAs last weekend to score an equal season-high 99 points. Jack Sinclair was prominent early in the season for the Saints before not attending a centre bounce in the last two rounds. That role switch hasn't affected his scoring, registering 113 and 97 in the two games he didn't attend a centre bounce.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Jack Steele

111

94

86

77

76

81

82

Jade Gresham

90

52

67

71

65

88

68

Paddy Ryder

57

DNP

DNP

66

59

DNP

62

Brad Crouch

106.8

58

43

46

65

69

56

Rowan Marshall

81.2

87

52

34

41

69

56

Sebastian Ross

79

35

33

54

76

42

50

Jack Sinclair

101.6

32

71

51

0

0

29

Jack Hayes

71.8

13

48

0

DNP

31

19

Mitch Owens

22

19

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

19

Marcus Windhager

45

DNP

DNP

DNP

18

19

18

Ryan Byrnes

18.3

10

0

DNP

0

0

3

After starting the season battling an Achilles injury, Callum Mills has cemented himself as the key cog in the midfield machine for the Swans. Plenty of players have floated through in bursts, including second-year players Chad Warner and Errol Gulden. A decrease in numbers from previous seasons for Luke Parker saw him gain FWD status.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Peter Ladhams

85

DNP

DNP

DNP

76

87

82

Callum Mills

98.8

62

65

73

79

71

69

Tom Hickey

71

76

77

41

DNP

DNP

68

Luke Parker

87.6

50

45

82

38

52

52

James Rowbottom

79

68

55

27

24

65

50

Chad Warner

74

DNP

45

59

45

45

48

Joel Amartey

38

DNP

DNP

45

DNP

DNP

45

Oliver Florent

70.4

50

52

18

52

35

43

Isaac Heeney

107.4

47

19

18

21

10

24

Errol Gulden

83.6

24

19

23

14

13

18

Sam Reid

60.5

DNP

DNP

DNP

24

13

18

Hayden McLean

56.4

24

23

14

0

0

12

Justin McInerney

79.3

0

DNP

DNP

17

10

9

Josh P. Kennedy

45.2

0

0

0

10

0

2
Callum Mills greets fans after the R5 clash between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The longest list from the CBA data set comes from the Eagles. This is no real surprise as they've battled the most personnel changes due to health and safety protocols (and injury) as any club. Looking across a lot of the games, they've still had a variety of names go through in any given match. Take the Good Friday game for example where 10 players were used at CBAs.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Jack Redden

78.8

87

DNP

88

82

45

75

Nic Naitanui

57.7

68

DNP

77

75

DNP

73

Tim Kelly

72.5

DNP

86

DNP

DNP

61

72

Andrew Gaff

99

74

DNP

58

DNP

DNP

67

Luke Shuey

84

DNP

73

DNP

DNP

55

62

Declan Mountford

49

DNP

55

DNP

DNP

DNP

55

Bailey J. Williams

47.7

32

77

DNP

DNP

52

51

Connor West

62

DNP

DNP

46

36

DNP

41

Xavier O'Neill

54

45

14

DNP

46

DNP

37

Elliot Yeo

65

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

35

35

Willie Rioli

68.5

42

18

DNP

36

32

33

Jamaine Jones

52.8

29

DNP

19

36

19

26

Sam Petrevski-Seton

63

23

32

23

DNP

DNP

25

Hugh Dixon

56.3

0

DNP

23

25

48

24

Luke Edwards

45.7

DNP

0

23

43

DNP

24

Jack Williams

1

DNP

23

DNP

DNP

DNP

23

Liam Duggan

88

DNP

0

DNP

14

29

16

Jackson Nelson

63.8

0

DNP

23

7

23

13

Jack Petruccelle

50.3

0

14

19

DNP

DNP

10

Aaron Black

67

DNP

9

DNP

DNP

DNP

9

The midfield squeeze at the Bulldogs often gets talked about, but realistically, there have only been six midfielders generally used at centre bounces. The issue is, their specific role can change from week-to-week an no one player has a stranglehold on being in the middle. Jack Macrae looked like he was the preferred man there but has spent some time on the wing. His round five data is a little skewed as he was undertaking a concussion test. Tom Liberatore's numbers are building after being used mostly as a forward in the early rounds.

Player

Fantasy

R1

R2

R2

R4

R5

CB AVG

Tim English

111.4

93

82

91

88

92

89

Jack Macrae

109.4

75

76

68

76

53

69

Bailey Smith

135

61

DNP

50

64

61

59

Josh Dunkley

116.2

54

70

55

60

56

59

Marcus Bontempelli

100.8

50

52

59

68

28

49

Adam Treloar

96.4

57

64

45

12

53

48

Tom Liberatore

84.2

4

39

23

32

50

31

Zaine Cordy

27.8

7

18

5

DNP

8

10

Mitch Hannan

33.3

0

0

5

DNP

DNP

1

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.