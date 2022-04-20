FANTASY football can be simple. Get the ball, score points. If you're around the ball, you have the opportunity to score more points.

While those who drafted James Worpel may not believe this to be the case after some of his performances this season, generally speaking, midfielders with high centre bounce attendance (CBA) numbers are the competition's highest scorers.

Following CBAs can help coaches track role changes which could help them find a good buy, or someone to jump off as their Fantasy numbers slide.

You can find centre bounce attendance data post-game in the AFL Live Official App by tapping Players in any game of the Match Centre and customising your stats when changing the stats from Basic to Advanced. You can see quarter-by-quarter breakdowns of all statistics by tapping More.

The Crows' midfield set-up looks relatively settled with Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Matt Crouch the key names in there. Rory Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL in round five. Harry Schoenberg played in the SANFL on the weekend with Sam Berry taking up his numbers in his first game of the year.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Reilly O'Brien 82.2 92 79 94 85 93 89 Ben Keays 121.4 77 75 74 79 77 76 Rory Laird 102.7 DNP DNP 71 73 70 71 Sam Berry 56 DNP DNP DNP DNP 70 70 Matt Crouch 85.2 69 67 52 64 83 67 Harry Schoenberg 75.3 58 67 81 36 DNP 60 Rory Sloane 69.8 73 67 DNP 48 0 45 Elliott Himmelberg 59.8 0 21 6 15 7 10 Riley Thilthorpe 55 8 DNP DNP DNP DNP 8 Jordan Dawson 94 23 13 6 0 0 8 Josh Rachele 73 0 8 16 0 0 5 Lachlan Sholl 76.4 0 4 0 0 0 1

Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner have enjoyed more time in the middle as mooted in the pre-season. Lachie Neale has rewarded his owners with a fantastic average so far this year thanks to having every opportunity being around the ball. He has the second-highest CBA average of all midfielders.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Lachie Neale 113.2 88 83 88 81 91 86 Oscar McInerney 70.5 75 59 71 DNP 72 69 Jarryd Lyons 94.8 67 52 71 69 66 65 Jarrod Berry 76.8 17 72 44 62 28 45 Hugh McCluggage 89.4 25 31 38 42 75 43 Darcy Fort 62.2 25 41 29 77 28 39 Zac Bailey 78.6 46 28 18 23 31 28 Cam Rayner 52.4 33 34 38 23 6 27 Tom Fullarton 32 DNP DNP DNP 23 DNP 23 Nakia Cockatoo 40.4 17 0 3 0 0 3 Dayne Zorko 87.2 8 0 0 0 3 2

Zac Bailey is tackled by Brandan Parfitt during the R4 clash between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Round four was the first time Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Matthew Kennedy played in the same team. Cripps was injured in the second quarter which sent Walsh in there and his increased time continued in round five where he posted a season-high 113 points.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Marc Pittonet 60.3 76 73 81 DNP 83 78 George Hewett 98.6 76 88 62 84 70 76 Patrick Cripps 102.3 76 85 88 32 DNP 72 Adam Cerra 84.8 72 DNP 46 52 83 65 Matthew Kennedy 93.4 76 64 58 56 57 62 Sam Walsh 102.3 DNP 52 38 72 77 60 Tom De Koning 51 24 27 19 84 DNP 37 Jack Silvagni 75.2 0 0 0 16 17 6 Zac Fisher 69 0 9 8 0 13 6 Jack Martin 47.8 0 DNP 0 4 0 1 Will Setterfield 68.2 0 3 0 0 0 1

Continuing his role from late last season, Jordan De Goey has been the main man at the Pies' centre bounces. With a few personnel changes in the opening month of football, there have been a range of players in the mix including new recruit Patrick Lipinski who had played enough time forward to gain dual-position status this week.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Brodie Grundy 91 87 88 78 96 78 85 Jordan De Goey 94.3 68 79 63 DNP 88 74 Taylor Adams 78.3 65 50 69 DNP 56 61 Jack Crisp 97 55 54 50 71 66 59 Scott Pendlebury 84.4 32 38 50 43 81 50 Patrick Lipinski 83.8 48 38 22 79 0 36 Jamie Elliott 77 19 17 34 68 DNP 35 Mason Cox 39.5 13 DNP DNP DNP 13 13 Darcy Cameron 47.3 DNP 4 22 4 9 10 Tyler Brown 21.3 10 25 0 DNP DNP 10 Callum L. Brown 61.5 DNP DNP DNP 21 0 10 Nick Daicos 94 3 0 13 14 9 8 Nathan Kreuger 55 DNP 8 DNP DNP 0 4 Steele Sidebottom 67.6 0 0 0 4 0 1

The Bombers look to have run with three core midfielders and some other chopping out. Darcy Parish has been the most consistent member while Andrew McGrath's early-season role as a half-back changed with Zach Merrett's injury.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Darcy Parish 99 67 86 64 76 89 76 Sam Draper 56.6 94 90 71 45 82 76 Jake Stringer 63.5 DNP 72 79 DNP DNP 75 Zach Merrett 115 55 79 DNP DNP DNP 66 Dylan Shiel 75.5 55 DNP 50 73 86 66 Andrew McGrath 81.4 45 21 79 85 75 61 Jye Caldwell 77.6 45 38 29 39 36 38 Andrew Phillips 46.7 DNP DNP 29 55 4 30 Ben Hobbs 72 DNP DNP DNP DNP 14 14 Archie Perkins 55.8 33 3 0 27 0 14 Peter Wright 71 6 10 0 0 14 6

Nat Fyfe is still missing from the Dockers' line-up, but it's easy to see that Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong are first picked in the midfield. Former Sun Will Brodie has had plenty of opportunity at centre bounces while veteran David Mundy pops his head in regularly.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Andrew Brayshaw 125.8 88 81 85 79 71 81 Caleb Serong 78.7 65 86 DNP DNP 79 76 Lloyd Meek 61.7 77 76 65 DNP DNP 73 David Mundy 83.3 81 DNP DNP 58 68 69 Will Brodie 93.2 65 57 81 71 68 69 Neil Erasmus 67 DNP DNP 62 58 DNP 60 Sean Darcy 68.3 DNP 24 DNP 83 64 59 Rory Lobb 64.6 23 0 35 17 36 23 James Aish 69.3 DNP 0 8 33 14 14 Darcy Tucker 49 0 24 19 DNP 0 10 Nathan O'Driscoll 62 DNP 14 19 0 0 8 Sam Switkowski 63.4 0 33 12 0 0 8 Michael Walters 55.8 0 5 15 0 0 4

Will Brodie and Darcy Parish compete for the ball during the R5 clash between Fremantle and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a long list at the Cats which is similar to their rotation policy at selection from week-to-week. Patrick Dangerfield is splitting his time between the midfield and forward line, but has the highest rate of usage of all Geelong players.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Rhys Stanley 73 85 74 78 85 79 80 Patrick Dangerfield 79.4 85 71 88 62 61 74 Brandan Parfitt 77 85 74 56 35 71 65 Cameron Guthrie 81.2 55 74 75 73 43 64 Mark O'Connor 63 DNP DNP DNP 81 43 61 Joel Selwood 79.8 45 35 41 DNP 68 47 Esava Ratugolea 34.7 15 26 19 DNP DNP 20 Max Holmes 57.6 24 42 6 0 4 16 Quinton Narkle 27.5 DNP 0 DNP 35 DNP 16 Mark Blicavs 80.2 0 0 3 15 21 7 Mitch Duncan 84.3 DNP 3 16 0 0 5 Luke Dahlhaus 48.6 0 0 9 12 4 5 Jeremy Cameron 69.2 0 0 3 4 7 3 Tom Atkins 67.8 0 0 6 0 0 1 Isaac Smith 87.6 3 0 0 0 0 1 Tyson Stengle 61 3 0 0 0 0 1

Although their scoring hasn't been what their owners would like, Touk Miller and Matt Rowell are at most of the Suns' centre bounces. They have been supported by Noah Anderson and a cast of extras who come in and out. Surprisingly, Braydon Fiorini, who was at more than half of their CBAs in the first three rounds, wasn't used in the last two.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Jarrod Witts 81.2 90 81 75 92 85 85 Touk Miller 99.4 94 77 75 84 81 83 Matt Rowell 76.4 87 73 67 92 88 82 Noah Anderson 90.4 74 81 46 96 62 72 Brayden Fiorini 86.4 35 54 63 0 0 30 Alex Davies 39.6 10 15 38 28 35 24 Mabior Chol 52.4 10 19 25 8 12 14 David Swallow 53.6 0 0 13 0 27 8 Malcolm Rosas 65.5 DNP DNP DNP 0 8 4 Levi Casboult 51.4 0 0 0 0 4 1

Fantasy coaches talk about the mouths to feed at the Giants and judging by their list, you can see plenty of bodies make their way into the centre square when the ball goes up. Tom Green's 59 per cent is the lowest percentage for the midfielder with the most CBAs to their name for their club.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Matt Flynn 69 71 86 DNP DNP 78 78 Braydon Preuss 96.5 DNP DNP 71 79 DNP 75 Tom Green 105.8 53 45 67 58 78 59 Jacob Hopper 56 56 DNP DNP DNP DNP 56 Josh Kelly 92.4 47 45 58 58 63 54 Tim Taranto 111.4 32 41 54 42 59 45 Callan Ward 87.4 50 66 0 25 48 40 Stephen Coniglio 91.6 59 55 13 21 11 34 Tanner Bruhn 51.6 0 45 33 38 41 30 Lachie Ash 61.2 0 0 71 58 0 22 Jake Riccardi 39.3 29 10 DNP 21 0 16 Lachlan Keeffe 41.8 0 DNP 29 0 22 12 Bobby Hill 50.8 3 7 0 0 0 2 Matt de Boer 54.6 0 0 4 0 0 1

Sam Mitchell is spinning the magnets as seen on their chart. Tom Mitchell was in the mix for forward status in the recent DPP updates as he has spent the least amount of time in the middle since he arrived at the Hawks. First-year player Josh Ward had two of his five games where he was in the top two midfielders at centre bounces.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Ned Reeves 45.8 91 55 77 82 21 65 Jaeger O'Meara 63.8 65 59 58 74 43 60 Tom Mitchell 94.2 61 66 46 59 54 57 Jai Newcombe 84.4 43 34 42 76 75 56 Josh Ward 54.8 48 48 73 18 75 51 Jacob Koschitzke 37 DNP DNP DNP DNP 50 50 James Worpel 54.4 48 66 50 35 46 49 Ben McEvoy 69 DNP 45 DNP DNP DNP 45 Conor Nash 52.8 35 28 38 26 36 32 Max Lynch 17 9 DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 Finn Maginness 43.8 0 0 0 21 DNP 6 Chad Wingard 45.7 0 0 12 DNP DNP 4 Connor Macdonald 50.2 0 0 0 9 0 2 Daniel Howe 58.5 DNP DNP 4 0 DNP 2

Max Gawn and Luke Jackson are sharing the load with the skipper taking a few more of the ruck contests at the start of quarters or after goals. It's no surprise that Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are the mainstays and their Fantasy numbers have been great due to their work around the ball.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Clayton Oliver 103.2 93 85 89 83 78 86 Christian Petracca 110.6 75 88 82 89 89 84 Jack Viney 88.2 79 77 68 78 74 75 Max Gawn 106.2 79 62 71 61 59 67 Luke Jackson 80.8 21 38 29 39 41 33 Tom Sparrow 61 21 27 39 39 30 31 James Harmes 82 14 8 14 0 22 13 Alex Neal-Bullen 72.2 18 8 7 0 0 7 Kysaiah Pickett 47.8 0 4 0 11 7 4 James Jordon 68.2 0 4 0 0 0 1

If you're looking for Jy Simpkin, you can find him in a centre square! Only Scott Lycett, Port Adelaide's solo ruck, has a higher percentage of centre bounce attendances. No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis has increased his midfield minutes since debut and has been the second man behind Simpkin in the last couple of weeks. One of the big surprises for many has been the transition in the ruck that has seen Tristan Xerri take on more of a role in the ruck from Roos stalwart Todd Goldstein.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Jy Simpkin 91.8 100 91 91 90 86 91 Hugh Greenwood 84.2 70 68 76 48 53 63 Tristan Xerri 75.4 57 55 68 52 69 61 Jason Horne-Francis 71.2 26 55 59 76 72 60 Luke Davies-Uniacke 71.3 65 14 DNP 52 67 52 Todd Goldstein 51 43 45 32 48 31 39 Tarryn Thomas 49 39 27 DNP DNP DNP 33 Jaidyn Stephenson 77.8 0 DNP 35 34 14 22 Tom Powell 60.3 0 18 15 DNP 8 10 Curtis Taylor 65 0 23 12 0 0 6 Cameron Zurhaar 44.3 0 5 6 0 DNP 3 Kayne Turner 48.2 0 0 6 0 0 1

Age is no barrier for Travis Boak who is not only spending bulk time at Port's centre bounces, he's also collected the fourth-most Fantasy points in the competition. Zak Butters' midfield role has increased this year as he has become a Fantasy breakout candidate.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Scott Lycett 72.3 96 93 94 89 DNP 93 Travis Boak 115.6 79 69 84 89 57 74 Sam Hayes 51 DNP DNP DNP DNP 73 73 Ollie Wines 93.8 63 55 74 28 DNP 58 Willem Drew 73.6 38 62 39 83 63 55 Zak Butters 95.6 58 59 35 44 57 51 Karl Amon 103 21 24 35 22 57 33 Connor Rozee 58.2 17 10 0 0 33 13 Sam Powell-Pepper 73.6 17 14 23 6 0 12 Jackson Mead 44.6 8 7 10 22 10 11 Trent Dumont 53.5 DNP DNP DNP 6 10 8 Robbie Gray 51 0 DNP DNP DNP 13 7 Jeremy Finlayson 53 4 7 DNP DNP 10 7 Todd Marshall 52.2 0 0 6 11 17 7

Travis Boak in action during the R5 clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton at the MCG on April 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Tigers appear to be sharing their time in the midfield with no consistent line-up from week-to-week. Shai Bolton's use in the engine room has increased in recent weeks.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Toby Nankervis 73.8 69 41 66 84 80 68 Trent Cotchin 65.4 69 76 77 56 53 67 Thomson Dow 56.3 DNP 62 83 52 47 62 Shai Bolton 67.4 31 59 63 72 87 62 Dustin Martin 71 52 DNP DNP DNP DNP 52 Dion Prestia 81.3 24 DNP DNP 64 63 50 Ivan Soldo 36 28 59 29 DNP DNP 38 Shane Edwards 48.8 14 28 31 48 33 30 Jack Graham 69.8 55 34 20 8 7 25 Jack Ross 51.2 0 31 23 0 0 11 Liam Baker 57 48 3 0 0 0 10 Noah Balta 58.6 3 0 6 16 20 9 Jake Aarts 24.8 3 7 3 DNP 10 6 Marlion Pickett 66 3 0 0 0 0 1

If you knew Jade Gresham would be averaging 90 Fantasy points at this stage of the season, he would have been up there with one of the best picks of the season. He registered team-high CBAs last weekend to score an equal season-high 99 points. Jack Sinclair was prominent early in the season for the Saints before not attending a centre bounce in the last two rounds. That role switch hasn't affected his scoring, registering 113 and 97 in the two games he didn't attend a centre bounce.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Jack Steele 111 94 86 77 76 81 82 Jade Gresham 90 52 67 71 65 88 68 Paddy Ryder 57 DNP DNP 66 59 DNP 62 Brad Crouch 106.8 58 43 46 65 69 56 Rowan Marshall 81.2 87 52 34 41 69 56 Sebastian Ross 79 35 33 54 76 42 50 Jack Sinclair 101.6 32 71 51 0 0 29 Jack Hayes 71.8 13 48 0 DNP 31 19 Mitch Owens 22 19 DNP DNP DNP DNP 19 Marcus Windhager 45 DNP DNP DNP 18 19 18 Ryan Byrnes 18.3 10 0 DNP 0 0 3

After starting the season battling an Achilles injury, Callum Mills has cemented himself as the key cog in the midfield machine for the Swans. Plenty of players have floated through in bursts, including second-year players Chad Warner and Errol Gulden. A decrease in numbers from previous seasons for Luke Parker saw him gain FWD status.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Peter Ladhams 85 DNP DNP DNP 76 87 82 Callum Mills 98.8 62 65 73 79 71 69 Tom Hickey 71 76 77 41 DNP DNP 68 Luke Parker 87.6 50 45 82 38 52 52 James Rowbottom 79 68 55 27 24 65 50 Chad Warner 74 DNP 45 59 45 45 48 Joel Amartey 38 DNP DNP 45 DNP DNP 45 Oliver Florent 70.4 50 52 18 52 35 43 Isaac Heeney 107.4 47 19 18 21 10 24 Errol Gulden 83.6 24 19 23 14 13 18 Sam Reid 60.5 DNP DNP DNP 24 13 18 Hayden McLean 56.4 24 23 14 0 0 12 Justin McInerney 79.3 0 DNP DNP 17 10 9 Josh P. Kennedy 45.2 0 0 0 10 0 2

Callum Mills greets fans after the R5 clash between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The longest list from the CBA data set comes from the Eagles. This is no real surprise as they've battled the most personnel changes due to health and safety protocols (and injury) as any club. Looking across a lot of the games, they've still had a variety of names go through in any given match. Take the Good Friday game for example where 10 players were used at CBAs.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Jack Redden 78.8 87 DNP 88 82 45 75 Nic Naitanui 57.7 68 DNP 77 75 DNP 73 Tim Kelly 72.5 DNP 86 DNP DNP 61 72 Andrew Gaff 99 74 DNP 58 DNP DNP 67 Luke Shuey 84 DNP 73 DNP DNP 55 62 Declan Mountford 49 DNP 55 DNP DNP DNP 55 Bailey J. Williams 47.7 32 77 DNP DNP 52 51 Connor West 62 DNP DNP 46 36 DNP 41 Xavier O'Neill 54 45 14 DNP 46 DNP 37 Elliot Yeo 65 DNP DNP DNP DNP 35 35 Willie Rioli 68.5 42 18 DNP 36 32 33 Jamaine Jones 52.8 29 DNP 19 36 19 26 Sam Petrevski-Seton 63 23 32 23 DNP DNP 25 Hugh Dixon 56.3 0 DNP 23 25 48 24 Luke Edwards 45.7 DNP 0 23 43 DNP 24 Jack Williams 1 DNP 23 DNP DNP DNP 23 Liam Duggan 88 DNP 0 DNP 14 29 16 Jackson Nelson 63.8 0 DNP 23 7 23 13 Jack Petruccelle 50.3 0 14 19 DNP DNP 10 Aaron Black 67 DNP 9 DNP DNP DNP 9

The midfield squeeze at the Bulldogs often gets talked about, but realistically, there have only been six midfielders generally used at centre bounces. The issue is, their specific role can change from week-to-week an no one player has a stranglehold on being in the middle. Jack Macrae looked like he was the preferred man there but has spent some time on the wing. His round five data is a little skewed as he was undertaking a concussion test. Tom Liberatore's numbers are building after being used mostly as a forward in the early rounds.

Player Fantasy R1 R2 R2 R4 R5 CB AVG Tim English 111.4 93 82 91 88 92 89 Jack Macrae 109.4 75 76 68 76 53 69 Bailey Smith 135 61 DNP 50 64 61 59 Josh Dunkley 116.2 54 70 55 60 56 59 Marcus Bontempelli 100.8 50 52 59 68 28 49 Adam Treloar 96.4 57 64 45 12 53 48 Tom Liberatore 84.2 4 39 23 32 50 31 Zaine Cordy 27.8 7 18 5 DNP 8 10 Mitch Hannan 33.3 0 0 5 DNP DNP 1

