FANTASY football can be simple. Get the ball, score points. If you're around the ball, you have the opportunity to score more points.
While those who drafted James Worpel may not believe this to be the case after some of his performances this season, generally speaking, midfielders with high centre bounce attendance (CBA) numbers are the competition's highest scorers.
Following CBAs can help coaches track role changes which could help them find a good buy, or someone to jump off as their Fantasy numbers slide.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
You can find centre bounce attendance data post-game in the AFL Live Official App by tapping Players in any game of the Match Centre and customising your stats when changing the stats from Basic to Advanced. You can see quarter-by-quarter breakdowns of all statistics by tapping More.
DOWNLOAD THE APP via the App Store or Google Play store
>> Watch AFL Fantasy LIVE on Facebook every Thursday from 6:15pm AEST as Roy, Calvin and Warnie give instant reactions to team announcements, discuss trade options and the best captain picks for the round ahead.
The Crows' midfield set-up looks relatively settled with Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Matt Crouch the key names in there. Rory Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL in round five. Harry Schoenberg played in the SANFL on the weekend with Sam Berry taking up his numbers in his first game of the year.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
82.2
|
92
|
79
|
94
|
85
|
93
|
89
|
Ben Keays
|
121.4
|
77
|
75
|
74
|
79
|
77
|
76
|
Rory Laird
|
102.7
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
71
|
73
|
70
|
71
|
Sam Berry
|
56
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
70
|
70
|
Matt Crouch
|
85.2
|
69
|
67
|
52
|
64
|
83
|
67
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
75.3
|
58
|
67
|
81
|
36
|
DNP
|
60
|
Rory Sloane
|
69.8
|
73
|
67
|
DNP
|
48
|
0
|
45
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
59.8
|
0
|
21
|
6
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
55
|
8
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
8
|
Jordan Dawson
|
94
|
23
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Josh Rachele
|
73
|
0
|
8
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
76.4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner have enjoyed more time in the middle as mooted in the pre-season. Lachie Neale has rewarded his owners with a fantastic average so far this year thanks to having every opportunity being around the ball. He has the second-highest CBA average of all midfielders.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Lachie Neale
|
113.2
|
88
|
83
|
88
|
81
|
91
|
86
|
Oscar McInerney
|
70.5
|
75
|
59
|
71
|
DNP
|
72
|
69
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
94.8
|
67
|
52
|
71
|
69
|
66
|
65
|
Jarrod Berry
|
76.8
|
17
|
72
|
44
|
62
|
28
|
45
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
89.4
|
25
|
31
|
38
|
42
|
75
|
43
|
Darcy Fort
|
62.2
|
25
|
41
|
29
|
77
|
28
|
39
|
Zac Bailey
|
78.6
|
46
|
28
|
18
|
23
|
31
|
28
|
Cam Rayner
|
52.4
|
33
|
34
|
38
|
23
|
6
|
27
|
Tom Fullarton
|
32
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
23
|
DNP
|
23
|
Nakia Cockatoo
|
40.4
|
17
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Dayne Zorko
|
87.2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
Round four was the first time Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Matthew Kennedy played in the same team. Cripps was injured in the second quarter which sent Walsh in there and his increased time continued in round five where he posted a season-high 113 points.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Marc Pittonet
|
60.3
|
76
|
73
|
81
|
DNP
|
83
|
78
|
George Hewett
|
98.6
|
76
|
88
|
62
|
84
|
70
|
76
|
Patrick Cripps
|
102.3
|
76
|
85
|
88
|
32
|
DNP
|
72
|
Adam Cerra
|
84.8
|
72
|
DNP
|
46
|
52
|
83
|
65
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
93.4
|
76
|
64
|
58
|
56
|
57
|
62
|
Sam Walsh
|
102.3
|
DNP
|
52
|
38
|
72
|
77
|
60
|
Tom De Koning
|
51
|
24
|
27
|
19
|
84
|
DNP
|
37
|
Jack Silvagni
|
75.2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
17
|
6
|
Zac Fisher
|
69
|
0
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
13
|
6
|
Jack Martin
|
47.8
|
0
|
DNP
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
Will Setterfield
|
68.2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
Continuing his role from late last season, Jordan De Goey has been the main man at the Pies' centre bounces. With a few personnel changes in the opening month of football, there have been a range of players in the mix including new recruit Patrick Lipinski who had played enough time forward to gain dual-position status this week.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Brodie Grundy
|
91
|
87
|
88
|
78
|
96
|
78
|
85
|
Jordan De Goey
|
94.3
|
68
|
79
|
63
|
DNP
|
88
|
74
|
Taylor Adams
|
78.3
|
65
|
50
|
69
|
DNP
|
56
|
61
|
Jack Crisp
|
97
|
55
|
54
|
50
|
71
|
66
|
59
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
84.4
|
32
|
38
|
50
|
43
|
81
|
50
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
83.8
|
48
|
38
|
22
|
79
|
0
|
36
|
Jamie Elliott
|
77
|
19
|
17
|
34
|
68
|
DNP
|
35
|
Mason Cox
|
39.5
|
13
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
13
|
13
|
Darcy Cameron
|
47.3
|
DNP
|
4
|
22
|
4
|
9
|
10
|
Tyler Brown
|
21.3
|
10
|
25
|
0
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
10
|
Callum L. Brown
|
61.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
21
|
0
|
10
|
Nick Daicos
|
94
|
3
|
0
|
13
|
14
|
9
|
8
|
Nathan Kreuger
|
55
|
DNP
|
8
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
0
|
4
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
67.6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
The Bombers look to have run with three core midfielders and some other chopping out. Darcy Parish has been the most consistent member while Andrew McGrath's early-season role as a half-back changed with Zach Merrett's injury.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Darcy Parish
|
99
|
67
|
86
|
64
|
76
|
89
|
76
|
Sam Draper
|
56.6
|
94
|
90
|
71
|
45
|
82
|
76
|
Jake Stringer
|
63.5
|
DNP
|
72
|
79
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
75
|
Zach Merrett
|
115
|
55
|
79
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
66
|
Dylan Shiel
|
75.5
|
55
|
DNP
|
50
|
73
|
86
|
66
|
Andrew McGrath
|
81.4
|
45
|
21
|
79
|
85
|
75
|
61
|
Jye Caldwell
|
77.6
|
45
|
38
|
29
|
39
|
36
|
38
|
Andrew Phillips
|
46.7
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
29
|
55
|
4
|
30
|
Ben Hobbs
|
72
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
14
|
14
|
Archie Perkins
|
55.8
|
33
|
3
|
0
|
27
|
0
|
14
|
Peter Wright
|
71
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
6
Nat Fyfe is still missing from the Dockers' line-up, but it's easy to see that Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong are first picked in the midfield. Former Sun Will Brodie has had plenty of opportunity at centre bounces while veteran David Mundy pops his head in regularly.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
125.8
|
88
|
81
|
85
|
79
|
71
|
81
|
Caleb Serong
|
78.7
|
65
|
86
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
79
|
76
|
Lloyd Meek
|
61.7
|
77
|
76
|
65
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
73
|
David Mundy
|
83.3
|
81
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
58
|
68
|
69
|
Will Brodie
|
93.2
|
65
|
57
|
81
|
71
|
68
|
69
|
Neil Erasmus
|
67
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
62
|
58
|
DNP
|
60
|
Sean Darcy
|
68.3
|
DNP
|
24
|
DNP
|
83
|
64
|
59
|
Rory Lobb
|
64.6
|
23
|
0
|
35
|
17
|
36
|
23
|
James Aish
|
69.3
|
DNP
|
0
|
8
|
33
|
14
|
14
|
Darcy Tucker
|
49
|
0
|
24
|
19
|
DNP
|
0
|
10
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
62
|
DNP
|
14
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Sam Switkowski
|
63.4
|
0
|
33
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Michael Walters
|
55.8
|
0
|
5
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
4
It's a long list at the Cats which is similar to their rotation policy at selection from week-to-week. Patrick Dangerfield is splitting his time between the midfield and forward line, but has the highest rate of usage of all Geelong players.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Rhys Stanley
|
73
|
85
|
74
|
78
|
85
|
79
|
80
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
79.4
|
85
|
71
|
88
|
62
|
61
|
74
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
77
|
85
|
74
|
56
|
35
|
71
|
65
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
81.2
|
55
|
74
|
75
|
73
|
43
|
64
|
Mark O'Connor
|
63
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
81
|
43
|
61
|
Joel Selwood
|
79.8
|
45
|
35
|
41
|
DNP
|
68
|
47
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
34.7
|
15
|
26
|
19
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
20
|
Max Holmes
|
57.6
|
24
|
42
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
16
|
Quinton Narkle
|
27.5
|
DNP
|
0
|
DNP
|
35
|
DNP
|
16
|
Mark Blicavs
|
80.2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
15
|
21
|
7
|
Mitch Duncan
|
84.3
|
DNP
|
3
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Luke Dahlhaus
|
48.6
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
12
|
4
|
5
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
69.2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
Tom Atkins
|
67.8
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Isaac Smith
|
87.6
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Tyson Stengle
|
61
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
Although their scoring hasn't been what their owners would like, Touk Miller and Matt Rowell are at most of the Suns' centre bounces. They have been supported by Noah Anderson and a cast of extras who come in and out. Surprisingly, Braydon Fiorini, who was at more than half of their CBAs in the first three rounds, wasn't used in the last two.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Jarrod Witts
|
81.2
|
90
|
81
|
75
|
92
|
85
|
85
|
Touk Miller
|
99.4
|
94
|
77
|
75
|
84
|
81
|
83
|
Matt Rowell
|
76.4
|
87
|
73
|
67
|
92
|
88
|
82
|
Noah Anderson
|
90.4
|
74
|
81
|
46
|
96
|
62
|
72
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
86.4
|
35
|
54
|
63
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Alex Davies
|
39.6
|
10
|
15
|
38
|
28
|
35
|
24
|
Mabior Chol
|
52.4
|
10
|
19
|
25
|
8
|
12
|
14
|
David Swallow
|
53.6
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
27
|
8
|
Malcolm Rosas
|
65.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
0
|
8
|
4
|
Levi Casboult
|
51.4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
Fantasy coaches talk about the mouths to feed at the Giants and judging by their list, you can see plenty of bodies make their way into the centre square when the ball goes up. Tom Green's 59 per cent is the lowest percentage for the midfielder with the most CBAs to their name for their club.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Matt Flynn
|
69
|
71
|
86
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
78
|
78
|
Braydon Preuss
|
96.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
71
|
79
|
DNP
|
75
|
Tom Green
|
105.8
|
53
|
45
|
67
|
58
|
78
|
59
|
Jacob Hopper
|
56
|
56
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
56
|
Josh Kelly
|
92.4
|
47
|
45
|
58
|
58
|
63
|
54
|
Tim Taranto
|
111.4
|
32
|
41
|
54
|
42
|
59
|
45
|
Callan Ward
|
87.4
|
50
|
66
|
0
|
25
|
48
|
40
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
91.6
|
59
|
55
|
13
|
21
|
11
|
34
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
51.6
|
0
|
45
|
33
|
38
|
41
|
30
|
Lachie Ash
|
61.2
|
0
|
0
|
71
|
58
|
0
|
22
|
Jake Riccardi
|
39.3
|
29
|
10
|
DNP
|
21
|
0
|
16
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
41.8
|
0
|
DNP
|
29
|
0
|
22
|
12
|
Bobby Hill
|
50.8
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Matt de Boer
|
54.6
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
Sam Mitchell is spinning the magnets as seen on their chart. Tom Mitchell was in the mix for forward status in the recent DPP updates as he has spent the least amount of time in the middle since he arrived at the Hawks. First-year player Josh Ward had two of his five games where he was in the top two midfielders at centre bounces.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Ned Reeves
|
45.8
|
91
|
55
|
77
|
82
|
21
|
65
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
63.8
|
65
|
59
|
58
|
74
|
43
|
60
|
Tom Mitchell
|
94.2
|
61
|
66
|
46
|
59
|
54
|
57
|
Jai Newcombe
|
84.4
|
43
|
34
|
42
|
76
|
75
|
56
|
Josh Ward
|
54.8
|
48
|
48
|
73
|
18
|
75
|
51
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
37
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
50
|
50
|
James Worpel
|
54.4
|
48
|
66
|
50
|
35
|
46
|
49
|
Ben McEvoy
|
69
|
DNP
|
45
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
45
|
Conor Nash
|
52.8
|
35
|
28
|
38
|
26
|
36
|
32
|
Max Lynch
|
17
|
9
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
9
|
Finn Maginness
|
43.8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
DNP
|
6
|
Chad Wingard
|
45.7
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
4
|
Connor Macdonald
|
50.2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
Daniel Howe
|
58.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
4
|
0
|
DNP
|
2
Max Gawn and Luke Jackson are sharing the load with the skipper taking a few more of the ruck contests at the start of quarters or after goals. It's no surprise that Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are the mainstays and their Fantasy numbers have been great due to their work around the ball.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Clayton Oliver
|
103.2
|
93
|
85
|
89
|
83
|
78
|
86
|
Christian Petracca
|
110.6
|
75
|
88
|
82
|
89
|
89
|
84
|
Jack Viney
|
88.2
|
79
|
77
|
68
|
78
|
74
|
75
|
Max Gawn
|
106.2
|
79
|
62
|
71
|
61
|
59
|
67
|
Luke Jackson
|
80.8
|
21
|
38
|
29
|
39
|
41
|
33
|
Tom Sparrow
|
61
|
21
|
27
|
39
|
39
|
30
|
31
|
James Harmes
|
82
|
14
|
8
|
14
|
0
|
22
|
13
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
72.2
|
18
|
8
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
47.8
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
11
|
7
|
4
|
James Jordon
|
68.2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
If you're looking for Jy Simpkin, you can find him in a centre square! Only Scott Lycett, Port Adelaide's solo ruck, has a higher percentage of centre bounce attendances. No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis has increased his midfield minutes since debut and has been the second man behind Simpkin in the last couple of weeks. One of the big surprises for many has been the transition in the ruck that has seen Tristan Xerri take on more of a role in the ruck from Roos stalwart Todd Goldstein.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Jy Simpkin
|
91.8
|
100
|
91
|
91
|
90
|
86
|
91
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
84.2
|
70
|
68
|
76
|
48
|
53
|
63
|
Tristan Xerri
|
75.4
|
57
|
55
|
68
|
52
|
69
|
61
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
71.2
|
26
|
55
|
59
|
76
|
72
|
60
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
71.3
|
65
|
14
|
DNP
|
52
|
67
|
52
|
Todd Goldstein
|
51
|
43
|
45
|
32
|
48
|
31
|
39
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
49
|
39
|
27
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
33
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
77.8
|
0
|
DNP
|
35
|
34
|
14
|
22
|
Tom Powell
|
60.3
|
0
|
18
|
15
|
DNP
|
8
|
10
|
Curtis Taylor
|
65
|
0
|
23
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
44.3
|
0
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
DNP
|
3
|
Kayne Turner
|
48.2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
Age is no barrier for Travis Boak who is not only spending bulk time at Port's centre bounces, he's also collected the fourth-most Fantasy points in the competition. Zak Butters' midfield role has increased this year as he has become a Fantasy breakout candidate.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Scott Lycett
|
72.3
|
96
|
93
|
94
|
89
|
DNP
|
93
|
Travis Boak
|
115.6
|
79
|
69
|
84
|
89
|
57
|
74
|
Sam Hayes
|
51
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
73
|
73
|
Ollie Wines
|
93.8
|
63
|
55
|
74
|
28
|
DNP
|
58
|
Willem Drew
|
73.6
|
38
|
62
|
39
|
83
|
63
|
55
|
Zak Butters
|
95.6
|
58
|
59
|
35
|
44
|
57
|
51
|
Karl Amon
|
103
|
21
|
24
|
35
|
22
|
57
|
33
|
Connor Rozee
|
58.2
|
17
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
13
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
73.6
|
17
|
14
|
23
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
Jackson Mead
|
44.6
|
8
|
7
|
10
|
22
|
10
|
11
|
Trent Dumont
|
53.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
6
|
10
|
8
|
Robbie Gray
|
51
|
0
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
13
|
7
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
53
|
4
|
7
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
10
|
7
|
Todd Marshall
|
52.2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
11
|
17
|
7
The Tigers appear to be sharing their time in the midfield with no consistent line-up from week-to-week. Shai Bolton's use in the engine room has increased in recent weeks.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Toby Nankervis
|
73.8
|
69
|
41
|
66
|
84
|
80
|
68
|
Trent Cotchin
|
65.4
|
69
|
76
|
77
|
56
|
53
|
67
|
Thomson Dow
|
56.3
|
DNP
|
62
|
83
|
52
|
47
|
62
|
Shai Bolton
|
67.4
|
31
|
59
|
63
|
72
|
87
|
62
|
Dustin Martin
|
71
|
52
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
52
|
Dion Prestia
|
81.3
|
24
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
64
|
63
|
50
|
Ivan Soldo
|
36
|
28
|
59
|
29
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
38
|
Shane Edwards
|
48.8
|
14
|
28
|
31
|
48
|
33
|
30
|
Jack Graham
|
69.8
|
55
|
34
|
20
|
8
|
7
|
25
|
Jack Ross
|
51.2
|
0
|
31
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Liam Baker
|
57
|
48
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Noah Balta
|
58.6
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
16
|
20
|
9
|
Jake Aarts
|
24.8
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
DNP
|
10
|
6
|
Marlion Pickett
|
66
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
If you knew Jade Gresham would be averaging 90 Fantasy points at this stage of the season, he would have been up there with one of the best picks of the season. He registered team-high CBAs last weekend to score an equal season-high 99 points. Jack Sinclair was prominent early in the season for the Saints before not attending a centre bounce in the last two rounds. That role switch hasn't affected his scoring, registering 113 and 97 in the two games he didn't attend a centre bounce.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Jack Steele
|
111
|
94
|
86
|
77
|
76
|
81
|
82
|
Jade Gresham
|
90
|
52
|
67
|
71
|
65
|
88
|
68
|
Paddy Ryder
|
57
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
66
|
59
|
DNP
|
62
|
Brad Crouch
|
106.8
|
58
|
43
|
46
|
65
|
69
|
56
|
Rowan Marshall
|
81.2
|
87
|
52
|
34
|
41
|
69
|
56
|
Sebastian Ross
|
79
|
35
|
33
|
54
|
76
|
42
|
50
|
Jack Sinclair
|
101.6
|
32
|
71
|
51
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
Jack Hayes
|
71.8
|
13
|
48
|
0
|
DNP
|
31
|
19
|
Mitch Owens
|
22
|
19
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
19
|
Marcus Windhager
|
45
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
18.3
|
10
|
0
|
DNP
|
0
|
0
|
3
After starting the season battling an Achilles injury, Callum Mills has cemented himself as the key cog in the midfield machine for the Swans. Plenty of players have floated through in bursts, including second-year players Chad Warner and Errol Gulden. A decrease in numbers from previous seasons for Luke Parker saw him gain FWD status.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Peter Ladhams
|
85
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
76
|
87
|
82
|
Callum Mills
|
98.8
|
62
|
65
|
73
|
79
|
71
|
69
|
Tom Hickey
|
71
|
76
|
77
|
41
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
68
|
Luke Parker
|
87.6
|
50
|
45
|
82
|
38
|
52
|
52
|
James Rowbottom
|
79
|
68
|
55
|
27
|
24
|
65
|
50
|
Chad Warner
|
74
|
DNP
|
45
|
59
|
45
|
45
|
48
|
Joel Amartey
|
38
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
45
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
45
|
Oliver Florent
|
70.4
|
50
|
52
|
18
|
52
|
35
|
43
|
Isaac Heeney
|
107.4
|
47
|
19
|
18
|
21
|
10
|
24
|
Errol Gulden
|
83.6
|
24
|
19
|
23
|
14
|
13
|
18
|
Sam Reid
|
60.5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
24
|
13
|
18
|
Hayden McLean
|
56.4
|
24
|
23
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Justin McInerney
|
79.3
|
0
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
17
|
10
|
9
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
45.2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
2
The longest list from the CBA data set comes from the Eagles. This is no real surprise as they've battled the most personnel changes due to health and safety protocols (and injury) as any club. Looking across a lot of the games, they've still had a variety of names go through in any given match. Take the Good Friday game for example where 10 players were used at CBAs.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Jack Redden
|
78.8
|
87
|
DNP
|
88
|
82
|
45
|
75
|
Nic Naitanui
|
57.7
|
68
|
DNP
|
77
|
75
|
DNP
|
73
|
Tim Kelly
|
72.5
|
DNP
|
86
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
61
|
72
|
Andrew Gaff
|
99
|
74
|
DNP
|
58
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
67
|
Luke Shuey
|
84
|
DNP
|
73
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
55
|
62
|
Declan Mountford
|
49
|
DNP
|
55
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
55
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
47.7
|
32
|
77
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
52
|
51
|
Connor West
|
62
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
46
|
36
|
DNP
|
41
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
54
|
45
|
14
|
DNP
|
46
|
DNP
|
37
|
Elliot Yeo
|
65
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
35
|
35
|
Willie Rioli
|
68.5
|
42
|
18
|
DNP
|
36
|
32
|
33
|
Jamaine Jones
|
52.8
|
29
|
DNP
|
19
|
36
|
19
|
26
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
63
|
23
|
32
|
23
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
25
|
Hugh Dixon
|
56.3
|
0
|
DNP
|
23
|
25
|
48
|
24
|
Luke Edwards
|
45.7
|
DNP
|
0
|
23
|
43
|
DNP
|
24
|
Jack Williams
|
1
|
DNP
|
23
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
23
|
Liam Duggan
|
88
|
DNP
|
0
|
DNP
|
14
|
29
|
16
|
Jackson Nelson
|
63.8
|
0
|
DNP
|
23
|
7
|
23
|
13
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
50.3
|
0
|
14
|
19
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
10
|
Aaron Black
|
67
|
DNP
|
9
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
9
The midfield squeeze at the Bulldogs often gets talked about, but realistically, there have only been six midfielders generally used at centre bounces. The issue is, their specific role can change from week-to-week an no one player has a stranglehold on being in the middle. Jack Macrae looked like he was the preferred man there but has spent some time on the wing. His round five data is a little skewed as he was undertaking a concussion test. Tom Liberatore's numbers are building after being used mostly as a forward in the early rounds.
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
R1
|
R2
|
R2
|
R4
|
R5
|
CB AVG
|
Tim English
|
111.4
|
93
|
82
|
91
|
88
|
92
|
89
|
Jack Macrae
|
109.4
|
75
|
76
|
68
|
76
|
53
|
69
|
Bailey Smith
|
135
|
61
|
DNP
|
50
|
64
|
61
|
59
|
Josh Dunkley
|
116.2
|
54
|
70
|
55
|
60
|
56
|
59
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
100.8
|
50
|
52
|
59
|
68
|
28
|
49
|
Adam Treloar
|
96.4
|
57
|
64
|
45
|
12
|
53
|
48
|
Tom Liberatore
|
84.2
|
4
|
39
|
23
|
32
|
50
|
31
|
Zaine Cordy
|
27.8
|
7
|
18
|
5
|
DNP
|
8
|
10
|
Mitch Hannan
|
33.3
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
1
Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.